Dear friend,

If I were Satan, I wouldn’t come at you with horns, forked tongue, pitchfork, fire, and brimstone. I wouldn’t reveal myself in the shadows of the night, bartering souls with smoke and sulfur. That would be far too obvious. And also too risky. Instead, I would work inside the institutions you trust, ingratiate the leaders you admire, and conform the culture you consume, and I would corrupt them all from within. If I were Satan, you wouldn’t even know I was there until it was far too late.

Find out how this Satanic agenda would unfold—perhaps has unfolded—by reading on…