Along with Christopher Brohier, Matthew Littlefield, Dylan Oakley

and Dave Pellowe, I will be making my way out west to St George, Queensland tomorrow.

That’s because the Church And State Conference is being held in St George on Friday night (21 June) and all day Saturday (22 June).

This ministry has been arming Christians to influence culture since 2018 with first class speakers from around Australia and overseas.

This unique conference will include sermons, political briefings, time for Q&A / panels and extended fellowship between the Church of the city over wonderfully catered breaks on Saturday.

The Lord was amazed to see no one intervened…

Many Scriptures like this in Isaiah 59:14-16 reveal the Church should not be apolitical (not interested or involved in politics).

But what more does the Bible say about God’s people and politics, or the important public issues our communities are facing?

There is a pressing need for sound teaching on Biblical doctrines of government, church and family.

Church And State is encouraging Christians in every electorate to abandon blind political loyalties and instead carefully steward the gifts of democracy as Jesus would in our place.

Event Details

When: 7-9pm Friday 21st, and 9:30am-5:30pm Saturday, 22 June 2024

Where : Kings Church, St George, Queensland

Catering : Catering is provided for lunch and afternoon tea Saturday. There is no catering for the Friday night session.

Further opportunity to help cover costs and support the ministry of Church And State at time of registering and during the conference will also be available

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

