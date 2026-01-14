Nation First, by George Christensen

I am so over their stupidity and sensitivities! I remember as a child we said; "sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me". I know that is not right but, it is about time these people grow up and stop being so sensitive! We are allowed to have an opinion. Where has critical thinking gone? This country is falling into a Communist state very fast, if we don't stand up to them

Dianne Bentley
The government is blatantly thumbing its nose at Australians by fast tracking the legislation of these laws, thereby ensuring none of us have the opportunity to respond because use of restricted time frames at a time of year when no one has extra time. Combining the complexities of hate speech legislation with proposed changes to gun laws is also ridiculous.

Our only hope is that all the legislation changes are rejected because there has been insufficient time to consult.

I have been monitoring the effects of implementation of UN AGENDA 2030 here and overseas. UK is ahead of Australia. They have jailed 10,000 (TEN THOUSAND) ordinary citizens, may of them grandparents, for things like praying silently in public. People are jailed for teaching scripture or evangelising. Victoria Human Rights Commission charged 2 Australians for teaching basic Quran principles and how these principles compared to Biblical principles. These classes were run in various states for believers like me who wanted to be able to evangelise Muslims. There was no intention to stir up hatred. This occurred ten years ago. It was very costly for the defendants because they did not have access to free legal representation. The complainants did. Before Go Fund Me was a thing many of us stumped up money for legal costs. Australia's Discrimination legislation is a joke, inaccessible to most of us especially without legal representation. Even the Human Rights Commission knows the system is dysfunctional.

I urge politicians to hear the voices of their constituents and to vote against all of this legislation. Slow down the process and do it properly. As it currently stands many of us believers will do exactly what God has commanded us to do , share His Good News and pray. Australian mums and dads, grandparents and youth are all at risk of prosecution for obeying God. What are joke. What a colossal waste of money, resources - it amounts to stealing.

