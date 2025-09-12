Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
1h

This is incredibly controlling. I would suggest we have a government controlled by Islam and they are intent on bringing in Sharia law. We have allowed this. It has been a slow boil and when Jesus is thrown out, we are open to every sort of democratic activity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fossil1's avatar
Fossil1
1h

I despair. Seriously, muslims must pinch themselves at how gullible the Australian, and other western governments are. I'd reckon.we're no more than 10 years behind the U.K. but we seem to be doing our damndest to catch up. God help us, because this government certainly won't.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture