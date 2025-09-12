Dear friend,

What do you call a government report that wants to hand Muslims a veto over counter-terrorism laws, ban critics of Islam from entering the country, and police the speech of MPs in Parliament?

A National Response to Islamophobia, a report released today by the Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia for the Albanese Labor Government.

This so-called “final report” is nothing short of a radical blueprint to gag free speech, rewrite history, and funnel taxpayer money into Islamic propaganda.

To be clear, the government hasn’t yet adopted these recommendations. But Labor created the envoy, Labor demanded the report, and if even half of this madness gets through, Australia will be unrecognisable.

The Islamophobia report proposes extreme censorship measures, including tougher online laws, new speech codes for MPs, and banning critics of Islam from entering Australia.

It calls for counter-terrorism laws to be reviewed by a Muslim advisory panel, politicising national security and placing identity politics above public safety.

The report pushes for ideological programs in schools, workplaces, and frontline services, aiming to re-educate Australians under the guise of “religious sensitivity.”

Two taxpayer-funded commissions of inquiry and extensive arts/media funding would create a permanent propaganda machine to promote Islamic narratives.

The report rewrites history with dubious claims and racialised reinterpretations, exposing the radical agenda behind Labor’s commissioned document.

Free Speech Under Siege

The most alarming proposals are the direct attacks on your freedom to speak.

Ordinary Australians would be the first target. The report calls for tougher Online Safety Act powers so bureaucrats can more aggressively “challenge online hate.” Translation: more posts taken down, more bans, more fines.

It goes further, demanding government-funded media campaigns, school programs, and even partnerships with tech companies to manipulate social-media algorithms, “counter Islamophobic narratives,” and build new reporting portals so your posts can be flagged and removed more easily.

It even warns about “foreign influence operations” spreading Islamophobic content, code that could rope in everyday Australians who just share the wrong meme.

On top of this, the report urges changes to the law: new religious-discrimination protections, expanding the Racial Discrimination Act so Muslims are formally classified as a racial group, and the creation of hate crime aggravation laws with UK-style scrutiny panels overseeing police.

And then there’s Parliament itself. MPs would face new speech codes, mandatory annual training, reprimands and suspensions for saying the wrong thing, and a dob-in system so constituents can report them to an independent watchdog. The chamber that once echoed with fierce debate would be reduced to a padded classroom, policed for “Islamophobia.”

Without a doubt, I would have gotten done for this speech I gave to the Australian Parliament (and a host of others) when I served the people in the House of Representatives:

Don’t expect any more truth-telling parliamentary speeches like that under this regime.

Finally, foreign critics of Islam could be banned from entering Australia altogether. Visa laws would be rewritten to block speakers with a “history of Islamophobic hatred.” That means international authors, journalists, and politicians who challenge Islamic ideology would be locked out, silenced before they even land.

Terror Laws Vetted by a Muslim Panel

Equally jaw-dropping: a proposal to establish a Muslim advisory panel to scrutinise counter-terrorism legislation for its “unintended consequences on Muslim communities.”

That’s like letting bikies oversee anti-gang laws. Sure not all bikies are gang members but you can be sure some gang members are bikies! Counter-terrorism is meant to protect all Australians, but this report wants it vetted through an identity-politics lens.

And it doesn’t stop there. It also wants hate crime scrutiny panels, UK-style, embedded at a district level to shape policing and “build trust.”

Indoctrination in Schools and Beyond

The indoctrination push doesn’t end with social media. Our schools are in the firing line.

The report calls for compulsory “religious sensitivity” training for teachers, the expansion of the “Reporting Islam” program, and even bystander training for students so children can be trained to police each other’s language.

Frontline workers, police, nurses, social workers, are also targeted, with mandatory religious-sensitivity and bystander courses to make sure “Islamophobia” is stamped out of daily life.

This isn’t education or training. It’s re-education.

Two Commissions of Inquiry

The bureaucracy never sleeps. The report demands two separate commissions of inquiry:

One into Islamophobia itself , examining media, politics, and “dehumanisation.”

Another into anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab racism, importing Middle Eastern politics straight into Australia.

Both inquiries would be taxpayer-funded engines of grievance politics.

Taxpayer Cash for Propaganda

And of course, more of your money is needed bankroll propaganda.

The report calls for glossy documentary grants, arts and media funding for Muslim creators, and social media initiatives to drown out dissent online. It pushes for festivals, interfaith programs, and advocacy projects, all paid for by you.

Forget easing the cost of living or fixing hospitals. Canberra wants to turn the Treasury into a propaganda machine.

Quotas, Quangos and Creeping Bureaucracy

No radical wishlist is complete without quotas and quangos.

The report urges amendments to the Racial Discrimination Act to impose a “positive duty” on employers, new workplace reporting systems to monitor bias against Muslims, special funding programs for Muslim entrepreneurs and women, and a new taskforce inside the Prime Minister’s Department to enforce it all.

Jobs for the boys, quotas for the girls, and permanent jobs for bureaucrats.

Rewriting History and Inviting Ridicule

And then comes the absurdity.

The report claims there has always been a “deep and enduring relationship” between Muslims and Aboriginal Australians, with claims of intermarriage and even Islamic prayers woven into Indigenous rituals.

It calls the 9/11 terror attacks a mere “tragedy.”

It solemnly insists that “Jesus was a person of colour.”

This isn’t worthy of a government report and deserves nothing but ridicule.

The Bottom Line

A National Response to Islamophobia may only be a report for now, but it’s Labor’s creation, and it reveals exactly where the activist left wants to take Australia.

Silence MPs.

Censor ordinary Australians online.

Ban foreign critics.

Indoctrinate children.

Rewrite history.

Fund propaganda.

Hand terrorism laws to Muslim representatives.

Australians should reject it outright. This is a roadmap to censorship, division, and permanent grievance politics, and is an absolute disaster waiting to happen.

