Dear friend,

This starts tomorrow: Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

And by now, you’ve either been paying attention… or you haven’t.

Everything we’ve been talking about in Nation First is already happening.

Prices are rising. Pressure is building. And with global tensions where they are right now, it’s not easing any time soon.

If anything, it’s about to get worse.

The people who come out ahead in situations like this aren’t the ones who react late…

They’re the ones who prepare early.

The ones who take it seriously before things tighten further.

That’s exactly why I’m stepping into this over the next three days.

Cashflow for Conservatives

📅 Starts tomorrow:

Tuesday 14 May 2026

(and continues Wednesday & Thursday)

We’re going to break down what’s actually happening, and more importantly, walk through three practical strategies people are already using right now to create additional cash flow and put themselves in a stronger position.

No spin. No distractions. Just what’s working.

And if you attend live, you’ll also go into the draw to win $1,000 cash each day.

Secure your place by clicking here or on the button below.

SECURE YOUR PLACE

You don’t need to panic.

But ignoring this won’t protect you.

What you do next matters.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.