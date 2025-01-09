Dear friend,

In these chaotic times, where lies pour out from every corner of the mainstream, one Australian artist has risen to take a stand for the truth. Iyah May, a former doctor turned independent musician, has unleashed a musical bombshell with her protest song Karmageddon. This isn’t just a song; it’s a battle cry for you, me, and everyone who’s fed up with the corruption and deceit tearing our world apart.

Iyah May’s Karmageddon exposes the lies of corporate greed, media manipulation, and political corruption.

The elites tried to cancel her, but the song exploded globally, proving the power of truth.

With no label, she relied on the people, and the song hit #2 in Australia and climbed global charts.

Karmageddon is a call to action, uniting us in the fight for truth, freedom, and hope.

This is your anthem for the awakening—watch, share, and join the movement today!

When Iyah May refused to bow to her record label’s demands to rewrite her lyrics, they dropped her like a hot potato. Her manager ditched her too. But guess what? Their attempt to silence her spectacularly backfired. Karmageddon is now a global sensation, with over 1 million views on YouTube. It skyrocketed to #2 on the Australian charts and remains in the top 20. Globally, it peaked at #58 and still holds strong in the top 100. You can check it out here:

(Warning: There is some swearing in this and I’m sure you’re not going to agree with everything she writes in the song!)

This is a textbook case of the Streisand Effect. The elites tried to bury her message, and instead, they amplified it. May herself said it best: “Speaking out truth even when forces come against you is far more rewarding than silencing your integrity.” She’s shown us all what happens when you refuse to back down.

This song is resonating with people everywhere because it speaks to something we’ve all felt—that nagging sense that we’re being lied to and manipulated. And Iyah May isn’t just any artist. She’s one of us. She knows what it’s like to be caught in the crossfire of a broken system. Without a big label backing her, she’s relied on us—the people—to get her message out. “This song looks like it has the people. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she wrote. Her gratitude is genuine, and it shows.

Karmageddon lays it all bare. It tackles the corporate greed, political corruption, and media manipulation that we all know are destroying our world. As Iyah May herself declared, “We’re done with being silenced and censored and divided. The people have the power.” That’s the truth they don’t want us to hear. The song chorus’ lyrics are as raw as they come: “Man-made virus, watch the millions die / Biggest profit of their lives” and “Corporations swear they never lie / Politicians bribed for life”. These aren’t just words—they’re weapons aimed straight at the heart of the lies we’ve been fed.

May wrote this song out of despair—the same despair many of us have felt. She described it as a way to channel her frustration over a divided world and deceitful corporations. She’s lived it. Her career as a doctor was deeply impacted, and she’s carried that personal pain into this anthem. But this isn’t just a song of anger; it’s a call to hope. “This song is an anthem for the people who felt unseen, silenced, censored, disheartened, and hopeless over the last few years. It’s a song of hope,” she explained.

And let’s not forget the spiritual dimension to all this. May’s words carry a deeper truth: “We have the power to transmute truth and healing into the world with our words. Words carry immense power. Trust in your integrity, trust in God’s work.” This isn’t just a fight against the elites—it’s a spiritual battle, and she’s on the frontlines.

The response to Karmageddon has been overwhelming, even among those closest to the project. Co-writer Danny Duke expressed his amazement, saying, “A day ago she had 900 followers, and now this? Like, is this even real life?” The rapid rise of Iyah May is proof that when you speak the truth, people listen.

Make no mistake, this song is part of a global awakening. The pandemic may have opened our eyes to the lies, but it’s voices like Iyah May’s that are keeping us awake. As she said, “The world is awakening and shifting. There is power in the individual and in the collective together.” Karmageddon is the soundtrack to this shift.

So what does this mean for you? It means we’re not powerless. It means we have a choice. You can support Iyah May, and artists like her, who dare to speak out against the establishment. You can listen to Karmageddon and let it fuel your own fight for truth. Because this isn’t just her story—it’s ours.

Watch the music video for Karmageddon and join the fight to reclaim truth, freedom, and unity. Let’s show the elites that we see through their lies, and we’re not backing down. Together, we’re unstoppable.

