Dear friend,

For years, I’ve been warning about where this country is heading.

Less freedom.

More control.

Higher costs for ordinary Australians.

And now you’re watching it play out in real time.

Fuel prices rising again.

Food getting more expensive every week.

Power bills that keep climbing.

And if you think it’s just you feeling the squeeze… official inflation is still sitting at 4.6%.

That’s the “official” number.

Most households know it feels a lot higher.

This isn’t a coincidence.

It’s what happens when poor decisions, global instability, and weak leadership collide.

And with tensions escalating in the Middle East and oil prices already moving, the next round of pressure isn’t coming…

It’s already starting.

You’ll feel it at the supermarket.

At the petrol pump.

In every bill that lands in your inbox.

The problem is, most people still think they’ve got time.

They don’t.

And the people who wait are usually the ones who pay the highest price later.

That’s why I’m stepping into this next week.

Not to speculate.

But to show you what’s actually happening, and what people are already doing right now to protect themselves and create additional cash flow in the middle of it.

Cashflow for Conservatives

📅 Live next week:

Tuesday 12 May 2026

Wednesday 13 May 2026

Thursday 14 May 2026

Over three days, you’ll be walked through three practical strategies that are already working in the current environment.

No theory.

No spin.

Just what’s being done right now by people who aren’t waiting around.

And if you attend live, you’ll also go into the draw to win $1,000 cash each day.

Secure your place here:

YES! SECURE MY SPOT.

You don’t need to panic.

But you do need to take this seriously.

What you do next matters.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.