Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Susan McIntyre's avatar
Susan McIntyre
12h

Of course this is all intentional.

Please could you call it out George.

Why does NOBODY speak of it?

It is agenda 2030 progressing right on right on cue and in sync in every western country….remember Klaus Schwab

“and you will own nothing and be happy”?

AND while we are at it we should keep in mind there are WEF’S in our midst! AND on both sides of the aisle in Canberra.

Traitors one and all!

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Rodney Viney's avatar
Rodney Viney
7mEdited

Would someone like to tell me how raising interest rates on already struggling home buyers / renters helps bring down Gov caused inflation !

Gov wasted Billion then shafts tax payers , If you voted lab or lib suck it up “ “SUCKERS “ Take Thy medicine 😂

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