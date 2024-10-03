Dear friend,

This weekend—Saturday and Sunday, October 5-6—CPAC Australia is taking place in Brisbane for the first time, and I’ll be there alongside you.

If you care about defending free speech, privacy, and Australian sovereignty, this is your chance to join others who share your values.

Queensland is facing a critical state election this month, and CPAC is an opportunity for you and I to discuss what’s really happening to our freedoms.

The Queensland Labor Government, under Steven Miles, has been relentless in pushing laws that threaten free speech, such as the Respect at Work and Hate Crime laws.

These measures are just the latest in a long line of government overreach designed to control what you and I can say.

On the federal level, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is rolling out his Combating Misinformation and Disinformation Bill and Digital ID laws—serious infringements on our privacy and rights.

Why does this matter to you?

Because you deserve to have a say in how Australia is governed.

Globally, there’s more at play too.

The UN’s Pact for the Future, the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty, and the World Economic Forum’s push for control and compliance all threaten our national sovereignty.

But while these issues are serious, CPAC isn’t about doom and gloom.

It’s about us coming together with other Australians who care about the same things.

We can gather, share ideas, and hear from leaders like former British Prime Minister Liz Truss who was somewhat of a real conservative (which is why she lasted but a minute), Senator Matt Canavan, and Barnaby Joyce.

For a full list of speakers, check out the full line-up here.

If you want to be part of the action, tickets are still available!

Standard tickets start from just $119.

If you want more, you can access the Gold Lounge, premium seating, and the Gala Dinner with a Golden Ticket for $599.

This includes all sessions, premium buffet lunches, and top seats at the Gala.

For those wanting an exclusive experience, the Platinum Lite Ticket at $5000 offers the chance to mix with keynote speakers, political leaders, and media personalities in the CPAC Platinum Lounge.

You’ll also get front row seating and access to the after-party on Sunday, October 6.

The full Platinum Experience has sold out, but the Platinum Lite still offers an incredible opportunity like no other in Australia.

Sky News Australia’s Outsiders TV program will be broadcast live from CPAC on Sunday morning, and you can interact directly with hosts Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi, and James Morrow.

This is an opportunity for you to get involved in real discussions about the future of Australia.

I’m attending CPAC this weekend because I know how important it is for you and I to stay informed, connected, and ready to take on the challenges ahead.

We don’t have to do it alone, and this event is a chance to gather, discuss, and take action.

Get your tickets now at www.cpac.network/cpac-2024-tickets or by clicking the button below.

Will you be in Brisbane this weekend? I hope to see you there!

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay