Karma for Starmer
Nation First looks into the gang rape cover-up in the United Kingdom.
Dear friend,
What would you do if your government stood by while thousands of children were raped? Not ignored, not overlooked — knowingly allowed it to happen. That’s the horrifying reality in Britain today. The shameful silence from those in power is deafening, and it demands your attention. This is about humanity and the gross betrayal of it by those …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.