On Thursday, Australian politician (and my personal friend) Keith Pitt announced his decision to retire from federal parliament—an announcement that was as surprising as it was disheartening. Pitt is one of the sharpest operators in Australian politics, a man who could have easily risen to the role of Deputy Prime Minister, having already served as the nation’s Resources Minister.

While not a household name, Pitt has always been a man who cuts through the Canberra circus. He’s a straight-talker who refused to kowtow to the green zealots and bureaucratic overlords choking the lifeblood out of Australia’s regional and rural cities and towns.

His departure leaves a gaping void—not just for the people of his central Queensland electorate of Hinkler but for all Australians who demand honesty and backbone from their representatives. Pitt’s legacy is a testament to what leadership should look like in a world increasingly dominated by spineless careerists and globalist stooges.

Outgoing Australian politician and former Resources Minister Keith Pitt and myself, on a visit to a major job-creating coal mine site in North Queensland.

Pitt’s Political Journey: Fighting for the Forgotten

Born into a Bundaberg farming family, Pitt didn’t just talk about hard work—he lived it. An electrical apprentice turned award-winning engineer, Pitt built his career on grit and determination. In 2013, he brought that same ethos to Canberra, becoming the voice his Hinkler electorate needed in a Parliament far too often dominated by city-centric elites. Four terms later, Pitt’s record in his local patch is undeniable: upgraded infrastructure, championed agricultural opportunities, and relentless advocacy for regional jobs.

Pitt’s maiden speech wasn’t just an introduction—it was a battle cry. He painted his Hinkler electorate not as a victim but as a powerhouse waiting to be unleashed. He demanded policies that made it easier for businesses to thrive, condemning the bureaucratic red tape strangling Australia’s economy. Pitt didn’t pander to the globalist agendas of faceless elites; he stood up for real Australians, for the workers, the farmers, and the battlers. Unlike the hollow words of so many in Canberra, Pitt’s actions matched his rhetoric.

Standing Against Net Zero: Pitt’s Crusade for Common Sense

In an age where climate hysteria has become the political fashion, Keith Pitt stood tall as a voice of reason. He called net zero emissions targets for what they are: a colossal con job.

“While there is literally zero impact on the temperature of the planet,” Pitt remarked, “it has huge impacts on the wallets of regional people.”

And he’s right. These so-called “green policies” do nothing but line the pockets of global elites while hardworking Aussies pay the price.

As Minister for Resources, Water, and Northern Australia, Pitt stood firm against the renewable energy obsession. He rightly pointed out the impracticality of wind and solar—intermittent, unreliable, and utterly dependent on taxpayer-funded subsidies. Pitt championed coal for its affordability and nuclear for its reliability, cutting through the green-washed nonsense to deliver real solutions for energy security. Unlike the virtue signallers that are aplenty in Canberra, Pitt called out the reckless rush into renewables—policies that hurt families and destroy jobs.

But Pitt didn’t just critique Labor. When announcing his exit from politics, he turned his sights on the vapid leadership of his own party.

David Littleproud: The Nationals’ Death Sentence

If Keith Pitt represents what the Nationals could be, David Littleproud is the perfect example of why they’re failing. Devoid of personality, profile, popularity, or policies, Littleproud is a political vacuum. And as the saying goes, nature abhors a vacuum. Under his inept leadership, the Nationals are staggering toward irrelevance, sleepwalking into an electoral wipeout.

Littleproud’s leadership is a masterclass in mediocrity. His “obedience” to Liberal Party diktats—especially on net zero—betrays the very people the Nationals are supposed to represent. Regional Australians don’t want city-centric policies shoved down their throats; they want leaders who will fight for them. But Littleproud has proven time and again that he is not up to the task. He offers no vision, no inspiration, and no hope for the Nationals’ survival.

On David Littleproud’s leadership, Pitt didn’t hold back. As he told The Australian:

“We clearly have very different views on what’s the priority and direction for the Nationals. In my view, political parties without purpose soon disappear. I just think there’s been a shift in terms of policy positions that is sold as discipline but it’s more about obedience.”

Pitt’s call for the Nationals to abandon their support for net zero has already been echoed by other Central Queensland Nationals like Colin Boyce MP and Senator Matthew Canavan. Perhaps this is the spark needed to ignite a revolt against Littleproud’s lacklustre leadership. Because make no mistake: if Littleproud remains in charge, the Nationals will hemorrhage seats while the Liberals pick up city votes. Sadly, Peter Dutton might lose his shot at becoming Prime Minister because of it, and we will be stuck with the bumbling and dangerous Albanese Labor Government for another three years because of it.

The Global Scam: Climate Politics and Wealth Redistribution

Keith Pitt’s warnings about net zero go beyond local politics; they expose a global scam. Carbon taxes, emissions trading schemes, and the rest of the green racket are tools of wealth redistribution—not from the rich to the poor, but from the middle class to global elites. The carbon dioxide emissions market is a blatant rort, pricing a God-given resource to fill the coffers of multinational corporations and unelected bureaucrats.

These policies don’t save the planet; they rob it. Rising energy bills, job losses in manufacturing and agriculture, and the erosion of national sovereignty are their real legacy. Pitt saw through the lies and fought to protect Australia’s sovereignty from being sold to the highest bidder.

A Call for Real Leadership

Keith Pitt’s departure is a wake-up call for the Nationals. His critique of Littleproud’s limp leadership is a challenge to the party to rediscover its backbone. Political parties without a purpose are doomed, and Pitt’s exit should be a rallying cry for bold, principled leadership.

The next election will be fought on the battlefield of cost-of-living pressures and energy security. Pitt’s legacy is a roadmap for leaders willing to fight for everyday Australians. But without dramatic change, the Nationals will find themselves swept into the dustbin of history.

Keith Pitt leaves Parliament as a man of conviction and courage. Meanwhile, the Nationals, under David Littleproud, are hurtling toward disaster. Littleproud’s lack of vision, his capitulation to the Liberals’ city-centric agenda, and his utter inability to inspire or lead have sealed the party’s fate. Without a seismic shift in leadership, the Nationals will be reduced to a political footnote, remembered only for what they once stood for.

Pitt’s departure is both a loss and a challenge. Will the Nationals rise to the occasion, rediscover their purpose, and fight for the regions? Or will they fade into irrelevance, buried under Littleproud’s hollow leadership and lacklustre legacy? The choice is theirs, but the clock is ticking, and Australia cannot afford more mediocrity.

