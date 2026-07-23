Labor Pays the Press
Nation First looks into Labor’s taxpayer-funded journalist wage scheme, the conflicts it creates, and why every subsidised newsroom should disclose the arrangement to readers.
Dear friend,
This article was first published at ConfidentialDaily.com
The next time you read a political story from Nine, Seven, Crikey, The Conversation, The Saturday Paper, Mamamia or any of the scores of other outlets taking part in Labor’s latest media scheme, there is something you may not be told.
The Federal Government is likely to be paying the jo…
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