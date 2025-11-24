Labor Stalls Trans Law Review
Nation First reports that Victorian Labor continues to downplay its overdue review into the State's 2021 LGBTQ+ conversion ban.
Dear friend,
The Victorian Labor government appears to be stalling a review of the state’s 2021 LGBTQ+ Conversion ban legislation.
With only one sitting left for the year, it’s now unlikely the overdue review will rear its potentially ugly head anytime soon.
The follow-up should have been handed down in August 2024.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.