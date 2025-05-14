Labor's Housing Failure is Killing Australians
Nation First looks into Labor’s housing failures and their deadly impact on Aussie families.
Dear friend,
News broke last month that 36-year-old Matt Worrall, a Melbourne man, husband and father, took his own life.
After years of battling financial stress amid this country’s most severe cost-of-living crisis, consecutive interest rate hikes that increased his family’s mortgage repayments from $2,500 to $4,300 in just three years pushed Matt over …
