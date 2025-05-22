Dear friend,

Anthony Albanese—the Prime Minister of Australia and leader of the country’s centre-left Labor Party—didn’t win the last election by convincing more Australians. He won it by changing who counts as Australian.

Over the past two years, his government has orchestrated the largest migration surge in Australian history—1.15 million new arrivals under his watch. That’s more than the populations of Canberra and Hobart combined. But this wasn’t about boosting the economy, filling skill shortages, or building the nation. It was about locking in future Labor votes.

And the plan is working.

Australia’s Albanese government brought in 1.15 million migrants not to fix the economy, but to secure future Labor votes.

Indian-Australians now make up the largest migrant group, and their strong support for Labor makes them a political asset.

Mass citizenship ceremonies were deliberately held in marginal seats before voter enrolment deadlines to maximise electoral gain.

Australia’s infrastructure is buckling under the pressure, but Labor keeps pushing migration to tilt the vote.

This isn’t democratic governance—it’s electoral manipulation dressed up as multicultural progress.

Indian migrants are now the largest source of new arrivals, overtaking the British. In the 2022 post-election analysis, 58% of Indo-Australian voters backed Labor, compared to just 34% for the Coalition (Australia’s mainstream centre-right bloc, similar to the U.S. Republicans or the U.K. Conservatives). When one group leans that heavily toward your party—and is growing rapidly—you don’t need to be a political genius to see the incentive. Labor isn’t courting voters. They’re importing them.

That’s not speculation. That’s electoral arithmetic.

Now ask yourself: why are mass citizenship ceremonies being held in Western Sydney, right before voter enrolment deadlines? (Western Sydney is one of Australia’s most densely populated and politically contested urban regions.) Why are local mayors being sidelined, replaced by Labor ministers personally overseeing these “ceremonies”? Why is the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC)—our version of the Federal Election Commission—on site, handing out enrolment forms like party flyers?

Because this is not about national values. It’s about vote harvesting.

Around 12,500 new citizens were handed certificates in a political sprint before March 4, Australia’s cut-off date for new voter enrolments before the last federal election. That’s was not democracy. That’s ethnic gerrymandering on a national scale.

And if you’re wondering whether this is just Australia’s problem—think again. However, at least elsewhere they’ve sized up the problem and are taking steps to overcome it.

In the United Kingdom, Labour leader Keir Starmer is trying to claw back control after years of unchecked migration. His party is now promising to tighten visa rules, double the waiting period for citizenship, and raise English-language standards. Why? Because British voters are fed up—with housing shortages, overburdened services, and a political class that ignored their concerns for too long. They’re deserting the major UK political parties of Labour and the Conservatives for Nigel Farage’s Reform.

In Sweden, it’s the same story. After years of crime and chaos tied to failed integration, the Swedish government has now flipped. For the first time in over 50 years, more people are leaving Sweden than arriving. Even the left there has admitted they lost control.

Meanwhile, Albanese is sprinting in the opposite direction, dragging Australia into a politically engineered future—one ceremony, one passport, one vote at a time.

And what about the so-called “economic need” for all this? Another lie. Australia has been in a per-capita recession for nearly two years. Productivity is stagnant. Infrastructure is overwhelmed. Housing prices are exploding, not because of speculation, but because demand is wildly outpacing supply. You can’t flood the country with over a million people and pretend there’s no impact. And yet Labor shrugs, because those new arrivals mean new votes.

Even Peter Dutton—Australia’s immediate-past conservative opposition leader—admitted that previous Coalition governments “inadvertently” brought in millions who now vote against them. Before the last election, Dutton pledged to slash migration to 160,000 (although the leftists within his party and the mainstream media did their best to not amplify this vote-winning policy.) He was right to raise the alarm. But Labor is finishing the job the Coalition started, only with far more precision—and far less scruples.

This isn’t just cynical. It’s dangerous.

Australian citizenship is meant to be a lifelong commitment, not a Labor campaign tool. Yet under Albanese, it’s being handed out in bulk in key electorates—just in time to tip the electoral scales.

And what does the media do? Nothing. The taxpayer-funded ABC pretends it’s not happening. The Sydney Morning Herald spins it into a “racism” story. And the AEC? Instead of staying impartial, they show up to mass citizenship events like campaign staffers—registering new voters at the very moment they receive their citizenship certificates.

This isn’t just vote inflation. It’s electoral manipulation, plain and simple.

Let’s drop the pretence. Labor isn’t governing Australia. They’re rigging it. They are using immigration as a political weapon—corrupting citizenship, co-opting the electoral process, and building a permanent progressive voting bloc, one new arrival at a time.

This is not democracy. This is a population-based coup.

What can you do about it?

Share this article. Don’t wait for the mainstream media—they’re part of the cover-up. Share

Demand a parliamentary inquiry into how citizenship and the AEC are being weaponised.

Call your MP—especially if they’re part of the Coalition—and tell them to stop hiding and start fighting.

Vote like your country depends on it—because it does.

Because if we don’t expose this now, if we don’t resist, if we don’t fight like hell for Australia, we may wake up in five years and realise it’s already gone.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay