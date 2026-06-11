Dear friend,

Amazing things happen when ordinary Australians decide they’ve had a gutful.

In the space of a few days, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation raised more than $2 million through its “Fire the Liar” campaign.

One Nation raising more than $2 million in days is extraordinary by Australian political standards.

Thousands of Australians donated during a cost-of-living crisis to send a message to Canberra.

Anthony Albanese questioned the fundraising claims, but an independent audit confirmed they were legitimate.

Labor’s growing focus on attacking One Nation looks more like anxiety than confidence.

Rumblings of a future Labor leadership reset suggest the government’s political nerves are beginning to show.

One Nation raising $2 million in less than two days is no small beer.

This isn’t America, where political fundraising is practically a professional sport. This is Australia. Most parties struggle to get people to renew memberships, let alone pull millions from supporters in a matter of days. Usually, the money comes from the usual suspects, unions, big donors, corporate functions in Canberra and Sydney where everyone knows everyone else.

This was different.

You don’t have to vote One Nation to recognise that. You don’t even have to like Pauline Hanson. But if you’re honest, you’d admit this sort of response is almost unheard of in Australian politics. People reached into their own pockets during a cost-of-living crisis and handed over money because they wanted to send a message.

That alone should have made the major parties stop and ask themselves why.

Instead, Anthony Albanese decided to cast doubt over the whole thing.

He suggested the fundraising claims didn’t stack up. He questioned whether the numbers were legitimate. Coming from this Prime Minister, there’s a fair bit of irony in that.

Then an independent audit landed.

The donations were genuine. The money was there. The figures checked out. The campaign had raised exactly what One Nation said it had raised. The suggestion that Australians had been misled simply didn’t hold up.

That should have been enough. You’d think people would quietly move on.

But that’s not what’s happening.

Labor figures have kept swinging, trying to land a punch on One Nation as its support climbs. It’s become noticeable. You hear the talking points in interviews, see the lines rolled out at press conferences. The intensity feels out of proportion.

Maybe that’s because Labor has a problem.

They’re the government.

They’re not sitting on the opposition benches throwing stones. They’ve been making the decisions. They’re responsible for the country as it stands today. When Australians complain about power bills, housing affordability, grocery prices or feeling like they’re working harder just to tread water, they’re talking about life under a Labor government.

Fair or unfair, that’s the reality of being in office.

And that’s why these attacks come across less like confidence and more like anxiety.

Governments cruising comfortably towards another term don’t spend this much time obsessing over a minor party. They don’t devote this much energy to discrediting a fundraising campaign that, in any other political era, might have been dismissed as a protest movement.

Instead, they look rattled.

I’ve had conversations with people who’ve spent years around Canberra. Some are Labor people. Some aren’t. Increasingly, they’re saying the quiet part out loud. There are whispers about whether Anthony Albanese can lead Labor into the next election. Talk of a reset. Speculation that retirement could come sooner than anyone expected six months ago.

Maybe it’s idle gossip. Canberra runs on gossip nearly as much as coffee and alcohol.

But the fact those conversations are happening at all is revealing.

Not long ago, the idea of Albanese’s leadership being openly questioned would have sounded ridiculous. Now it’s becoming part of the background chatter.

Meanwhile, One Nation has tapped into something that the major parties still seem reluctant to acknowledge.

There are a lot of Australians who feel ignored.

They’re the people watching their weekly grocery bill climb and wondering how they’ve gone backwards despite doing all the right things. They’re the couples who never imagined that owning a home would become a distant dream for their kids. They’re the tradies, small business owners, retirees and shift workers who feel like the people making decisions in Canberra don’t spend much time thinking about how those decisions land in the real world.

You can dismiss those people as angry. Plenty do.

You can roll your eyes and pretend they’re being manipulated.

Or you can accept that when thousands of Australians voluntarily donate more than $2 million in a few days, something deeper is going on.

You don’t get that kind of response by accident.

You get it when people feel like nobody else is listening.

Whether Labor wants to hear that message is another question entirely.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

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Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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