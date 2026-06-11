Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Noel's avatar
Noel
4h

FIRE THE LIAR!

Donations now totalling over $2,600,000!!

This is dynamite! The target was $2,700,000! That target is going to be blown out of the water, we will be looking at $3,000,000 easily, maybe even more, much more!

God bless you all, my fellow Australians!

We are hammering the LIAR and his lying party of traitors.

We owe this amazing political tsunami to Pauline Hanson, she has never given up on us or our country and has withstood everything that was thrown at her.

One Nation is going to WIN and Australia will be strong once more.

MAGA - Make Australia Great Again!

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MarilynK's avatar
MarilynK
4h

There's two years until the next election. TWO.

Anything can happen in the meantime. So while everyone's jumping up and down about over $2.5 million going to ON - and yes it is a hell of a lot - just remember the sort of destruction that can be done in that two years.

Even if Albo is ousted because he's on the nose, he will be replaced by someone just as bad or worse.

If Labor can't be ousted by some Constitutional Law, then we're f'd.

They can do massive amounts of (more) damage in two years.

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