Dear friend,

You might know the feeling by now.

The little pause before you say what you actually think. The second guess before you post something. The quick look around the room before you speak plainly, because you’re not sure who might report you, dob you in, or decide that your opinion makes you a bad person.

Australians were never meant to live like this.

Australians are increasingly second-guessing themselves before saying what they really think.

Free speech is being narrowed by bureaucrats, corporate bosses, activist mobs, media pressure and nervous institutions.

Cases like Karl Stefanovic and Israel Folau show how lawful opinions and uncomfortable questions can still cost people their careers.

The Albanese Government’s misinformation bill, eSafety powers and attempted FOI changes all point in the same dangerous direction.

Australia must choose whether future generations inherit a nation of free citizens or a country of managed voices.

Australians were not raised to whisper in our own country. We were not raised to bow our heads before bureaucrats, activist mobs, media bosses, HR departments and nervous corporate cowards who start shaking the moment a few professional outrage merchants make noise online.

Look around, though. That is the country being built around us. Colder. Smaller. More suspicious. A country where one wrong sentence can cost you your job, your reputation, your career, or your place in public life.

People know it. They may not always say it out loud, which is part of the problem, but they know it.

The bloke at work knows it when he bites his tongue at smoko. The teacher knows it when she avoids saying something obvious in the classroom. The parent knows it when he worries about what his child is being taught, but hesitates because he knows the word “bigot” gets thrown around pretty quickly these days. The Christian knows it when a basic statement of faith is treated as though it is some kind of workplace offence.

Young people know it too. They know that one unfashionable view, one joke, one comment, one opinion written in their teens can be dragged up years later and used against them. Journalists know it when certain questions become too risky to ask. Athletes know it. Small business owners know it. Ordinary taxpayers know it every time they think, “I’d better not say that.”

And that is the point. They want each of us to think we are alone. They want the mechanic, the nurse, the farmer, the grandmother, the student, the churchgoer and the small business owner all sitting there separately, wondering if maybe everyone else has gone along with it. Maybe it is just me. Maybe everyone else agrees with this rubbish.

No. It is not just you.

We are Australians. We are supposed to argue. We are supposed to speak bluntly. We are supposed to call rubbish for what it is. We inherited a country where ordinary people could challenge power, take the mickey out of politicians, criticise the media, argue in the pub, speak from the pulpit, write to the paper, and say unpopular things without being professionally destroyed for it.

That inheritance was never tidy or polite. Australia has always been rough around the edges. That roughness carried a kind of honesty. It meant the public square belonged to the people, not to a committee of censors deciding which opinions were respectable enough to survive.

Our parents and grandparents did not build this country so bureaucrats could decide what was safe to say. Our soldiers did not sacrifice so corporations could sack people for lawful opinions. Our families did not work, struggle, save and raise children so the next generation could be taught that freedom means keeping your mouth shut.

This is not who we are.

Something has been desecrated here. That old Australian instinct, say what you mean, stand by your word, have the argument and cop the criticism, has been replaced by something weak and grey and gutless.

They call it safety. Too often, it is control.

They call it responsibility. Too often, it is censorship.

They call it inclusion. Too often, it is intimidation.

Karl Stefanovic interviewed the “wrong” person on his independent podcast, and somehow that became a sackable offence. Not because Australians are too fragile to hear an interview. Not because asking questions is a crime. Because media bosses are terrified of activist fury.

The lesson is clear enough. Ask the wrong question, lose your job.

Israel Folau expressed Christian beliefs years ago, and he is still treated as untouchable in Australian sport. Recent reports have circulated that his attempted NRL return was blocked. Not for violence. Not for corruption. Not for some great betrayal of the public. For expressing beliefs that millions of Christians around the world would recognise.

Say the wrong thing, lose your career.

The Albanese Government tried to push through a so-called misinformation bill. They dressed it up as protection, of course. They always do. They said it was about keeping Australians safe from falsehoods and harm and all the usual official buzzwords. Plenty of Australians saw the thing for what it was, pressure on platforms, pressure on speech, pressure on dissent.

When support for the bill collapsed in the Senate, they dumped it. That was good. But do not forget what they tried to do.

Then there is the eSafety Commissioner. She’s bringing in more codes. More overreach. More bureaucratic power over social media, search engines, app stores, hosting services and devices. Bit by bit, more of what Australians can say, see, access and share is falling under the eye of regulators.

They say it is all about online safety. Everyone wants children safe. Everyone wants real harm dealt with. But when “safety” becomes the word used to justify age gates, digital checks, online access controls and bureaucratic interference in public debate, Australians have every right to be suspicious.

Your voice is being put behind a gate.

The same instinct keeps showing up everywhere. The attempted FOI changes had the same smell about them. Less scrutiny for government. Less transparency for citizens. More secrecy for those in power.

They want to see more of you, while you see less of them.

That is how it works now. They can lecture you. They can monitor you. They can smear you. They can cost you work. They can have a quiet word with your employer. They can ring the sponsors. They can tell platforms what they expect. They can get the bureaucracy involved.

But you are not meant to question them.

This did not happen by accident. A free people do not slowly become afraid to speak because of some misunderstanding. A country does not drift from “I disagree with you” to “you should lose your job” because someone made a clerical error.

This happened because powerful people chose it.

Politicians chose it. Regulators chose it. Corporate executives chose it. Sporting codes chose it. Media outlets chose it. Activist pressure groups chose it. HR departments chose it.

It is not one person. It is an ecosystem. State power, corporate cowardice and activist intimidation, all working in the same direction, all narrowing the space where Australians are allowed to speak freely.

So we face a choice.

We can keep going down this path, becoming a country where people lower their voices, hide their beliefs, laugh at jokes they do not find funny, repeat slogans they do not believe, and teach their children that silence is safer than honesty.

Or we can turn around.

We can choose an Australia where citizens criticise governments, challenge ideologies, defend their faith, expose the media, argue in public, tell jokes without needing permission, and speak as free people again.

That is the line.

Let Australia Speak.

Not because every opinion is wise. Plenty of opinions are stupid. Not because every argument is polite. Australians have never been famous for that. Not because every citizen is always right.

Because freedom means nothing if it only protects approved opinions. Freedom means nothing if it only belongs to the fashionable, the powerful and the protected. Freedom means nothing if ordinary Australians can be crushed for saying what millions quietly believe.

The answer to bad speech is more speech. The answer to lies is truth. The answer to offence is a thicker skin and a stronger argument. The answer to censorship is courage.

Let Australia Speak.

This is bigger than Karl Stefanovic. It is bigger than Israel Folau. It is bigger than one bill, one regulator, one platform, one government, one party, one boss or one sponsor.

This is about whether our children inherit a nation of citizens or a nation of managed voices. It is about whether they grow up knowing they can speak plainly, ask questions, defend their faith, criticise their leaders and argue their corner without fearing professional ruin.

It is about whether future Australians look back and say, “They stood up when it mattered,” or “They kept quiet while the walls closed in.”

Here is the part the censors do not want people to realise. They are not as strong as they look. They rely on silence. They rely on fear. They rely on each decent Australian sitting at home, in the staff room, at church, or around the dinner table, thinking, “I’d better not say anything.”

So say something.

Speak up in your workplace. Speak up in your church. Speak up in your club. Speak up in your family. Speak up in your social media feed. Speak up in your community.

Back Australians who are punished for telling the truth. Pull your money from companies that enforce censorship. Stop rewarding media outlets that treat ordinary Australians with contempt. Make every politician answer one simple question.

Will you defend our right to speak freely, or not?

No more hiding. No more whispering. No more apologising for being free.

We will not be managed like children. We will not be muzzled like criminals. We will not hand our children a country where courage has been replaced by compliance.

We can rebuild the public square. We can restore the Australian voice. We can speak plainly again.

And when they tell us to be quiet, when they tell us to behave, when they tell us to leave truth to the experts, the regulators, the media class and the approved authorities, our answer should be simple.

Let Australia Speak.

Say it where you are. Mean it when it costs you. And make them hear it.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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