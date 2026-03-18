Liberals Turn On Barnaby
Nation First hits out at disgraceful Liberal attacks on former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce
Dear friend,
Australian politics is a rough game. Hard words about policy are normal. But what we are seeing now from parts of the Coalition goes well beyond that. Instead of debating Barnaby Joyce’s ideas, they are taking personal shots at the man. That is not politics. That is gutter politics.
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