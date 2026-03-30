Liberals Turn On Their Own
Nation First looks into the Liberal Party’s internal purge and collapsing support.
Dear friend,
The Liberal Party just told its own voters to get stuffed.
This weekend, while Australians are crying out for lower immigration and real representation, the Queensland LNP voted against reducing migration. At the same time, they sidelined conservatives, stacked tickets with insiders, and continued their quiet purge of anyone who actually stan…
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