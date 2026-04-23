Dear friend,

Australia and much of the Western world stand at a crossroads. We are living through an age in which citizens are pushed, prodded, and pressured to accept what they know is false, to celebrate what they know is destructive, and to stay silent when conscience tells them to speak.

We are being pressured to accept destructive lies as truth.

Nations fall when cowardice replaces courage.

Families and faith are under sustained ideological attack.

Strong communities must be rebuilt through truth and conviction.

Ordinary citizens can restore the nation by standing firm.

Everywhere you look, the message is the same. Conform. Repeat the approved slogans. Keep your head down. Never question the fashionable narrative. Never challenge the bureaucrats, the media class, the corporate activists, or the global institutions that insist they know better than families, churches, and local communities.

But what happens to a nation when truth becomes negotiable?

History gives us the answer. Nations do not collapse only from foreign invasion or economic decline. They collapse when lies become normal, when cowardice becomes respectable, and when ordinary people decide comfort matters more than courage.

That is why the old warning matters now more than ever: live not by lies.

This is not merely a political question. It is moral. It is spiritual. It goes to the heart of whether a free people can remain free. If citizens are trained to deny what they can plainly see, then liberty becomes impossible. A population that fears speaking the truth will eventually fear everything.

Scripture reminds us that righteousness and justice are the foundation of God’s throne. Not manipulation. Not popularity. Not public relations spin. Not raw power. Justice is not a trendy slogan invented by activists. It is rooted in eternal truth.

And that should challenge all of us.

Justice means defending the innocent when they are targeted. It means refusing to join the mob when reputations are being destroyed. It means standing against corruption even when corruption is profitable. It means telling the truth when silence would be safer.

Now look at the modern world.

We are told unborn life is disposable. We are told marriage is infinitely flexible. We are told children should be confused about the most basic realities of human nature. We are told faith must retreat from public life while ideology marches into every institution. We are told that if we object, politely or otherwise, we are the problem.

Who benefits from that arrangement?

Certainly not families trying to raise children with stability and values. Certainly not communities dealing with loneliness, addiction, and social breakdown. Certainly not workers paying the price for elite experiments they never voted for.

This is how ideological totalitarianism works in the modern era. It does not arrive in a military uniform. It arrives through entertainment, universities, multinational corporations, NGOs, bureaucracies, and endless cultural pressure. It comes wrapped in the language of progress while often delivering confusion, division, and decay.

So what is the answer?

Not panic. Not bitterness. Not despair.

The answer is courage.

The answer is rebuilding strong families. The answer is churches with backbone. The answer is communities that reward honesty instead of spin. The answer is men and women who fear God more than they fear headlines or social media outrage.

And let us be clear: truth without love becomes cruelty. There is no virtue in becoming as vicious as those who smear and silence others. Strength and compassion belong together. Conviction and mercy can walk side by side. But mercy must never be confused with surrender, and tolerance must never mean accepting evil as good.

Every compromise shapes a people. Every act of courage strengthens them. Every time a citizen says, “No, that is false, and I will not repeat it,” the culture shifts, even if only slightly.

Many ordinary people feel powerless. They should not.

Governments rise and fall. Trends come and go. Media frenzies burn hot, then vanish. But character endures. Truth endures. Righteousness endures.

The future will not be secured by the loudest voices or the slickest campaigners. It will be secured by ordinary people who refuse to bow to lies, who defend what is good, and who are willing to pay a price for freedom.

That is the task before us now.

So…

Stand firm. Speak clearly.

Protect your family. Support your community.

Reject the falsehoods sold as progress.

Share this message.

Challenge your representatives.

Build what the elites cannot manufacture: a nation of courageous, truthful people.

Because when enough citizens do that, families are renewed, communities are restored, and your nation can be strengthened again.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.