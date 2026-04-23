Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
10h

TheBible tells us to work while there is yet light because the darkness is coming and that will be a deep darkness. I feel the darkness is here and trying to overtake the light, however, if we stand in the light of truth the darkness must give way to light. Maybe there are many cowards who will not stand up but those who deny the Lord are deceived by the evil surrounding us. Christians need to wake up and stand up and not give in to this evil agenda. We are definitely in end times and believe me, time is running out fast!

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