David Littleproud has abruptly resigned as leader of the National Party. His explanation to the Australian public was just six words:

“I’m buggered, and I’ve had enough.”

That was it. The leader of the National Party, a man who spent years climbing the greasy pole, plotting, manoeuvring, and finally securing the top job, suddenly quit because he was tired.

Now forgive me if that explanation doesn’t quite pass the sniff test. Because when you pull the thread on this story, it begins to unravel very quickly.

David Littleproud has abruptly resigned as leader of the National Party, claiming he is simply “buggered” and exhausted.

The explanation raises serious questions given he had only recently defeated leadership challenges and fought hard to keep the job.

Sources say two Nationals MPs refused to attend a party room photo and warned there would be a defection if Littleproud stayed leader.

Faced with the prospect of a damaging split in the already small Nationals party room, Littleproud stepped down within hours.

The resignation exposes a deeper identity crisis within the Nationals and signals that a larger internal battle is now underway.

David Littleproud has been leader of the Nationals since 2022. He survived multiple leadership challenges. He outmanoeuvred rivals like Matt Canavan and Colin Boyce. Only weeks ago he defeated the latter in a spill attempt inside the party room. That’s not the record of a man quietly preparing to retire. That’s the record of a man fighting like hell to stay in charge. So what changed?

Here’s where things get interesting. Behind the scenes, the Nationals have been in a state of internal chaos for nearly a year. The Coalition split twice. The party blew up the opposition frontbench over hate speech legislation. And Canberra insiders have described Littleproud as a political “punching bag” in recent months. But even that doesn’t fully explain what happened today.

Because I’m hearing something very different. And if it’s true, it turns today’s resignation into something far bigger than exhaustion.

According to a source close to the Nationals, the party gathered today for its annual party-room photograph. The kind of staged image meant to project unity to the public. Except two MPs didn’t show up. They weren’t late. They weren’t delayed. They simply refused to attend.

I’m told Littleproud rang them personally. What he heard back was blunt and unmistakable: if he remained leader, there would be a defection. Think about that for a moment. The Nationals’ federal party room is already small, barely twenty MPs. Lose one member and the numbers shift. Lose two and suddenly the party’s authority collapses.

So the leader who fought tooth and nail to seize the Nationals leadership in 2022 was suddenly staring down the barrel of a political disaster: a public split, a defection, and potentially the collapse of his leadership. Hours later, he resigned.

Just coincidence? Maybe. But politics rarely runs on coincidence. Ask yourself this: if Littleproud truly planned to step aside because he was tired, why survive a leadership challenge only weeks ago? Why keep tightening his grip on the leadership? Why fight rivals off, only to walk away? None of it adds up.

And remember, the Nationals are already bleeding political capital. Under Littleproud’s watch the Coalition fractured repeatedly. The opposition descended into infighting. Voters in regional Australia watched the circus and wondered whether anyone in Canberra still remembered who they were meant to represent.

The truth is brutal but unavoidable. The Nationals are facing an identity crisis. Are they the party of farmers and regional Australia? Or just a junior partner drifting behind the Liberals, terrified of upsetting inner-city opinion?

Many grassroots conservatives think the answer is obvious. They believe the party has been losing its backbone for years. And when a party loses its backbone, the cracks eventually reach the top.

David Littleproud says he’s “buggered.” Maybe he is. Politics is brutal. Leadership takes a toll. But if even half of what insiders are whispering tonight is true, then exhaustion wasn’t the cause of this resignation. It was the consequence. A leader who had lost the room. A party on the verge of fracture. And a final phone call that made staying put impossible.

Which raises the real question for you, and for everyone who still cares about the future of regional Australia. What happens next?

Because if the Nationals can’t hold themselves together, who exactly is going to fight for the bush? Who will stand up to Canberra’s bureaucracy? Who will defend the farmers, miners and regional communities who keep this country running?

More and more folks are saying that party is now One Nation. The coming leadership contest in the Nationals will tell us a lot about whether they are willing to fight back against that perception shift. Perhaps everything.

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.