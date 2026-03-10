Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Corinne smith's avatar
Corinne smith
9h

Cant this Parliament be dissolved and we start again? It is all just a total shambles. Labour is killing the country and the remainder have no idea what they stand for or what they are doing.

Reply
Share
Margaret Robinson's avatar
Margaret Robinson
6h

It is a pity that the conservative side of politics don’t band together to make a great and meaningful opposition to this oppressive government. Labour will win each time because the greens, teals and even the Libs will preference labour. They have to bury their grievances and pull together to win government and make Australia great again. God bless our country.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Christensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture