Dear friend,

Last month, I covered details of the horrific attack on Mar Mari Emmanuel, a Sydney-based bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East.

Despite the Australian Government’s attempts to ban the footage of the attack, it is evident from the video that Mar Mari was indeed stabbed multiple times.