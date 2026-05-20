Dear friend,

They got Thomas Massie.

Not because he was corrupt. Not because he sold out his district in Kentucky. Not because he lied to voters or betrayed his principles the second he arrived in Washington. No. They got him precisely because he refused to bend the knee.

Thomas Massie was targeted because he refused to abandon his constitutional and anti-war principles.

Trump helped destroy one of the few genuinely independent voices left in the Republican Party.

The Israel lobby, AIPAC, and military-industrial complex punish politicians who challenge endless foreign intervention.

Trump now demands obedience over integrity, even from solid America First conservative representatives.

Massie should leave the Republican Party and run as a true America First independent candidate.

As of this morning, Thomas Massie has lost the Republican primary in Kentucky to a Trump-backed challenger after one of the most vicious and expensive political hit jobs in modern congressional history.

And every American who still believes politics should mean something ought to be furious.

Massie was one of the last men in Washington who actually voted the way he promised he would. Imagine that. In an era where politicians campaign as constitutional conservatives and govern like corporate puppets, Massie remained stubbornly, unapologetically consistent.

He opposed reckless foreign wars. He questioned intervention in Iran. He resisted the endless bipartisan addiction to military escalation abroad while American towns rot at home. He challenged the sacred cows nobody in Washington is supposed to touch. He demanded transparency around the Epstein files when others suddenly developed convenient amnesia. He refused to clap like a trained seal every time another foreign lobby demanded American money, American weapons, and ultimately American blood.

And for that, the machine came for him.

Donald Trump deserves enormous blame for this disgrace.

Yes, Trump transformed American politics in ways millions of patriots once celebrated. Yes, he shattered the old Republican establishment. But somewhere along the way, loyalty to America First was replaced with loyalty to Trump personally. The movement stopped being about principle and became about obedience.

That is exactly what happened to Thomas Massie.

Trump publicly smeared him, mocked him, and backed a challenger against him with the full force of the MAGA political machine. Why? Because Massie committed the ultimate sin in modern politics: Independent thought.

Independent thought is now treated as treason inside the Republican Party.

And then came the money. Mountains of it. Millions poured into Kentucky to destroy a man whose greatest crime was refusing to become another rubber stamp for the war industry, the Israel lobby, and its political enforcers.

The Israel lobby, primary via the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) wields enormous influence in Washington.

Everybody knows it. Few politicians dare say it. Except Massie.

Massie was one of the rare Republicans willing to question unconditional foreign aid, endless military commitments overseas, and the suffocating grip lobbyists have over American foreign policy. That made him dangerous. Not dangerous to ordinary Americans. Dangerous to the network of donors, lobby groups, defence contractors, and political operatives who profit from permanent conflict in the Middle East.

So they targeted him.

The military-industrial complex benefits when constitutionalists like Massie disappear. AIPAC benefits. The permanent war class benefits. Lobbyists who treat Congress like an investment portfolio benefit. Every parasite feeding off endless global conflict benefits.

The average American? They lose again.

They lose representation. They lose honesty. They lose one of the very few politicians who still appeared to care about the Constitution more than cocktail party invitations in Washington.

And what does this say about the Republican Party now?

It says the GOP has become increasingly hostile to dissent, even conservative dissent. If you oppose interventionism, question foreign entanglements, or challenge politically untouchable interests, you are marked for destruction. It no longer matters how conservative you are. It no longer matters how faithfully you represent your voters. The only thing that matters is submission.

That should terrify every Republican voter in America.

Because if they can politically execute Thomas Massie, they can execute anyone.

The tragedy here is that Massie represented the best possible version of what the Republican Party claimed to stand for twenty years ago. Small government, constitutional restraint, fiscal sanity, anti-war realism, civil liberties, and actual accountability.

But Washington hates men like that. The donor class hates men like that. The arms dealers hate men like that. And the Israel lobby certainly hates men like that too.

So here’s the uncomfortable question nobody in conservative media wants to ask:

Why should Thomas Massie remain a Republican at all?

What exactly does he owe a party that just spent millions trying to politically annihilate him? Nothing.

Massie should walk away from the GOP immediately and run as a true American First independent.

Not a fake “centrist”. Not another consultant-manufactured independent designed to split votes. A real independent. A constitutional populist. An anti-war patriot. A liberty candidate who appeals to ordinary Americans sick of being lied to by both parties.

And you know what? He could build something enormous.

Think about the coalition waiting for someone like him. Republicans tired of endless wars and blind party worship. Libertarians desperate for a candidate who actually believes in limited government. Independents sick of corporate-controlled politics. Even anti-establishment Democrats who are exhausted by censorship, corruption, Wall Street influence, and forever wars.

Massie could unite people who agree on almost nothing except one simple principle. America should belong to Americans again. Not lobbyists. Not defence contractors. Not foreign interests. Not political cults.

Would the establishment panic? Absolutely.

Would both parties attack him? Relentlessly.

Would the media call him dangerous? Of course they would.

Good. That probably means he’s over the target.

The truth is this. Thomas Massie didn’t really lose yesterday. The Republican Party lost. It lost one of the few men in Washington who still appeared capable of integrity. And if Americans keep rewarding obedience over principle, they’ll wake up one day and realise Congress no longer represents citizens at all, only networks of money, influence, war, and fear.

Massie should not disappear quietly into retirement. He should fight. And millions of Americans, Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, and independent alike, should stand with him.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.