Meet the new head of the Bilderbergers
Nation First looks into who Jens Stoltenberg actually is.
Dear friend,
Few organisations are as secretive and as controversial as the infamous Bilderberg Group. Founded with the backing of the Rockefellers and European royalty, it is a forum for global elites where whatever is discussed is never disclosed. Journalists and media are strictly barred.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.