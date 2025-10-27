Dear friend,
I’ve been teaching Christians about pursuing righteous government in Australia for at least 15 years. God called me to do this full-time after the 2016 federal election, and I started immediately, launching a video show in 2017 and annual Church and State conferences in 2018. Everything lost momentum in 2020, but we never missed that annual CAS Summit and found a way through the “regulations”.
Since then, speaking invitations, demand, and audiences have increased significantly, and by the end of this year, I will have held close to a dozen events around Australia. What I’ve heard and witnessed cannot — must not — be ignored any longer.
Long before 2020, the largely Baby Boomer audiences had often asked during Q&A, “Why aren’t there more people here, and how do we get more young people here?”
Nation First, by George Christensen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
God has been stirring Gen Z with a hunger for truth and political discipleship, far surpassing anything seen in previous generations.
After years of teaching and growing the Church And State movement, the need for consistent, youth-focused political discipleship has become urgent and undeniable.
CAS NOW!, which you can read about at CASNOW.au, is launching as a national movement to equip under-30s with resources, strategy, and bold leadership in the political and cultural battle for Australia.
The new movement will feature events, video modules, study guides, and local chapters to empower young Christians to influence politics and society with Gospel conviction.
Gen Z is not waiting for permission. They’re ready to lead now, challenging woke culture and restoring Christian values in public life through active engagement.
The last few years have shown them turning up in greater numbers. It’s nothing new or clever I did — it was God, and it was Gen Z themselves showing more interest in Truth and action, and more disdain and disillusionment with feminised churches and woke culture.
This year, I can’t count the times I’ve been approached by teens and young adults after CAS conferences, just buzzing with inspiration and an insatiable appetite for more of God’s undiluted Truth about debated issues.
“We need more of this.”
“Do you have resources I can share with my friends — they’d love this!”
“I’ve been to the excellent, one-off courses that are available, but once isn’t enough. I want ongoing discipleship about all these issues!”
“I want something like the Alpha course, but for Christian politics.”
Pastors too, at the Preachers’ Roundtables I’ve been convening in Parliaments across Australia, hosted by grateful, pro-faith MPs and Senators, have asked what resources CAS has for the first-time voters in their church who come to them and ask, “Who do I vote for? How should I vote?”
And it takes no prophet to know that since Charlie Kirk was martyred on 10 September, the hunger in Gen Z has seen them taking themselves to church to hear God’s Truth about debated issues preached without apology or pussy-footing around the confronting, exclusive nature of it.
It’s time for CAS to double down on what we’ve been doing all along, and sharpen our focus on those first-time voters and others under 30 who are in a prime position to do what previous generations have neglected to do, and arrest the demolition of Christianity in this nation.
“Seeker sensitive” Christianity may have been well intentioned, but it spectacularly failed over the past few decades to create much more than pew-warmers, if not false converts, by turning the Gospel into a product and congregations into a customer base that had to be appeased.
If someone leaves your church because the pulpit challenges them and makes them uncomfortable, they never wanted discipleship from you and have no understanding of the meaning of “Lord” or “Take up your cross and follow Me.” You’ve lost a waste of space, that’s all. Let them go to a church with better-than-average coffee and an Acknowledgment of Country or a rainbow flag.
Next Saturday night, 8 November in Logan, Qld, with a bunch of young, zealous Christian conservatives, I’m launching CAS NOW! — a national movement for the political discipleship, equipping and engagement of those under 30.
The following month, on 4-6 December, I will be launching in Newcastle, Illawarra, and Sydney as well, with evening rallies to fill the need in this nation and answer the generation crying out for “MORE!” authority and wisdom from God’s Word.
Anyone can attend, but under-30s get to go to the front of the line during the long Q&A after time for worship, inspiration, and an interview on a debated topic.
These events are high energy and fun, but the strength of the movement is the practical engagement strategies that it aims to provide Gen Z. Political Discipleship course video modules will grow rapidly, provided by scores of high-calibre Church And State conference speakers, complete with study guides, group discussion questions (and answers) for the hosts and facilitators.
Not only will these people be CAS NOW! movement members, but pastors, youth leaders, CAS NOW! church reps, micro churches, house churches, minor party organisers, home school communities, missions/evangelistic ministries, Christian schools, and anyone who’s in a position to disciple young people.
CAS NOW! will help them join political parties and empower mass membership of any political party to levels not seen since the Menzies era, creating an unignorable constituency of common sense that demands representation and holds bad government accountable.
No more will this generation sit idly by and wonder what happened to once-Christian Australia. They will actually be salt and light in the public square, preventing rot and decay, adding good flavour and repelling the darkness to illuminate Truth.
CAS NOW! will help communicate the excellent, strategic opportunities provided by many pro-family, pro-faith, pro-freedom, pro-life, pro-Australia lobbyist and activist organisations, which we’ve always championed and promoted at CAS conferences to be politically, culturally, and evangelistically effective in their local area.
CAS NOW! Chapters will continue the great work of the amazing Gen Z’ers in far-flung regions away from the cities to make Political Discipleship events successful right there in their hometowns.
The vision is enormous, but the mission is even bigger. Yet, God has been preparing us for this day, for this generation, to communicate and equip one simple message: “You’re not just the leaders of tomorrow - you’re the leaders NOW!”
YOU can help inspire, educate, empower, and equip people aged 16-30 with Political Discipleship to become the leaders of today and take their place in the vacuum left by older generations in the national conversation. Spread the word; invite everyone to visit casNOW.au and join the movement or attend the launch events (open to all ages).
May God open the eyes of this generation to rebel like no other generation before them against woke uni’ professors, the Lying Harlot Media, and oppressive government.
God bless Australia!
Take care,
Dave Pellowe
Founder, Church and State
Nation First, by George Christensen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.
George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:
“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.”
— George Christensen.
Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.
How can us oldies not feel excited about this. Well done guys.
The Enemy Within: Why Unity Without Truth Is Treason
After watching the saga surrounding a coffee shop owner who was disciplined out of his Southern Baptist church for opposing an ideological and religious takeover of his neighborhood by demon-worshiping foreign nationals, it has become clear that this is a much bigger problem in the church than we care to admit.
The modern religious order has made an idol of unity. It preaches that division is the cardinal sin, that peace must be purchased at any cost, and that truth itself is expendable so long as the handshake looks good for the cameras. Every creed, every cause, every competing morality is thrown into the same melting pot, as if the fire of concession can refine anything but dross.
What was once called discernment is now called bigotry. What was once faithfulness is now labeled hate.
But the Bible never tells us to seek unity at the expense of truth. It tells us to love truth so fiercely that falsehood recoils from it. “Can two walk together,” asked Amos, “unless they be agreed?” That question still burns. Unity without like-mindedness is not fellowship—it’s fusion, and fusion with error never strengthens. It only corrupts.
I watch the modern church clasp hands with every system that denies its Lord, and I wonder if we’ve forgotten that light and darkness do not share space. They can only collide. Rome, Mecca, Salt Lake City, modern Jerusalem—their towers all rise on foundations that reject the cross as finished work. Yet the world, and too many pulpits, call for “solidarity” as though the gospel were a diplomatic treaty instead of a declaration of war on sin.
Rome still insists that grace must be earned. Islam still preaches submission and sexual slavery without redemption. The Talmud still mocks the very Christ it refuses to name. Mormonism still multiplies gods and dethrones the one true King. Each system, in its own way, builds a ladder from earth to heaven and calls it holy.
Scripture calls it Babel.
Is Roman Catholicism a False Religion? There’s a question that makes even seasoned believers uneasy: Is Roman Catholicism a false religion? In a world that worships tolerance, it sounds too sharp, too divisive, too unecumenical. But truth is rarely polite, and Christ was never careful not to offend those who preached another gospel. Catholicism isn’t just another Christian denomination on the buffet of endless manifestations of Christianity. It’s an entire system, religious, social, political. It’s a grand cathedral of error built upon the ruins of Scripture. Its steeples pierce the sky, its altars glow with gold, and its prayers fill the air with reverence. But beneath the pageantry lies a different faith — one that replaces revelation with ritual, and grace with grind. A false religion doesn’t have to deny God outright. It only has to distort Him. It only has to take the gospel of Jesus Christ, salvation by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone, and add a single ounce of human effort. That’s all it takes to turn good news into bad. Rome has done just that. It takes grace and redefines it. It takes Scripture and supplements it. It takes Christ and shares His glory. The first crack in Rome’s foundation begins with authority. The Catholic Church claims that divine revelation comes not only through Scripture, but through Sacred Tradition and the Magisterium, the self-declared infallible interpreter of both. In doing so, it dethrones the Word of God and seats man upon it.
7 characteristics of a True Church:
1. The Bible is the standard of their faith not the tradition or any writings. 2 Tim 3:16,17.
2. They have the faith of Jesus. John 3:16.
3. They are waiting for the second coming of Jesus Christ. Titus 2:13, 1 Thes 4:16,17.
4. They keep the 10 commandments of God. Rev 14:12, Matt 5:17,18, Eccl 12:13.
5. They keep the seventh day Sabbath as a sacred day of the Lord, not Sunday. Gen 2:1-3, Ex 20:8-11, Eze 20:12, Isaiah 58:13,14, Luke 4:16.
6. They teach about bringing all of their habits into harmony with the laws of life and health. Genesis 1:29, Lev 11:7,8, Isa 66:16,17.
7. The dead are now in their grave. The death is referred to as a sleep. They are unconscious. The sleep presupposes an awakening. Gen 2:7, Eccl 9:5,6, Eccl 12:7, John 5:28, 29.
The Bible makes it plain that before Jesus returns, sin would be openly celebrated and many would turn away from God. Paul warned in 2 Timothy 3:1-4 (KJV): “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God.” Truly, we see this unfolding around us every day, where wickedness is exalted, and holiness is despised.
But the Lord has declared the end of all choices in Revelation 22:11 (KJV): “He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.” Very soon, every destiny will be sealed forever, and there will be no more time to change sides.
Yet Jesus gives us both a warning and a promise in Revelation 22:12 (KJV): “And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.” This is the call to stand firm, to walk in holiness, and to remain faithful, for soon Christ will return with His reward, and the faithful will enter into everlasting life with Him.