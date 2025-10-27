Nation First, by George Christensen

Rae Bewsher
15h

How can us oldies not feel excited about this. Well done guys.

Tom Veil
11h

The Enemy Within: Why Unity Without Truth Is Treason

After watching the saga surrounding a coffee shop owner who was disciplined out of his Southern Baptist church for opposing an ideological and religious takeover of his neighborhood by demon-worshiping foreign nationals, it has become clear that this is a much bigger problem in the church than we care to admit.

The modern religious order has made an idol of unity. It preaches that division is the cardinal sin, that peace must be purchased at any cost, and that truth itself is expendable so long as the handshake looks good for the cameras. Every creed, every cause, every competing morality is thrown into the same melting pot, as if the fire of concession can refine anything but dross.

What was once called discernment is now called bigotry. What was once faithfulness is now labeled hate.

But the Bible never tells us to seek unity at the expense of truth. It tells us to love truth so fiercely that falsehood recoils from it. “Can two walk together,” asked Amos, “unless they be agreed?” That question still burns. Unity without like-mindedness is not fellowship—it’s fusion, and fusion with error never strengthens. It only corrupts.

I watch the modern church clasp hands with every system that denies its Lord, and I wonder if we’ve forgotten that light and darkness do not share space. They can only collide. Rome, Mecca, Salt Lake City, modern Jerusalem—their towers all rise on foundations that reject the cross as finished work. Yet the world, and too many pulpits, call for “solidarity” as though the gospel were a diplomatic treaty instead of a declaration of war on sin.

Rome still insists that grace must be earned. Islam still preaches submission and sexual slavery without redemption. The Talmud still mocks the very Christ it refuses to name. Mormonism still multiplies gods and dethrones the one true King. Each system, in its own way, builds a ladder from earth to heaven and calls it holy.

Scripture calls it Babel.

Is Roman Catholicism a False Religion? There’s a question that makes even seasoned believers uneasy: Is Roman Catholicism a false religion? In a world that worships tolerance, it sounds too sharp, too divisive, too unecumenical. But truth is rarely polite, and Christ was never careful not to offend those who preached another gospel. Catholicism isn’t just another Christian denomination on the buffet of endless manifestations of Christianity. It’s an entire system, religious, social, political. It’s a grand cathedral of error built upon the ruins of Scripture. Its steeples pierce the sky, its altars glow with gold, and its prayers fill the air with reverence. But beneath the pageantry lies a different faith — one that replaces revelation with ritual, and grace with grind. A false religion doesn’t have to deny God outright. It only has to distort Him. It only has to take the gospel of Jesus Christ, salvation by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone, and add a single ounce of human effort. That’s all it takes to turn good news into bad. Rome has done just that. It takes grace and redefines it. It takes Scripture and supplements it. It takes Christ and shares His glory. The first crack in Rome’s foundation begins with authority. The Catholic Church claims that divine revelation comes not only through Scripture, but through Sacred Tradition and the Magisterium, the self-declared infallible interpreter of both. In doing so, it dethrones the Word of God and seats man upon it.

7 characteristics of a True Church:

1. The Bible is the standard of their faith not the tradition or any writings. 2 Tim 3:16,17.

2. They have the faith of Jesus. John 3:16.

3. They are waiting for the second coming of Jesus Christ. Titus 2:13, 1 Thes 4:16,17.

4. They keep the 10 commandments of God. Rev 14:12, Matt 5:17,18, Eccl 12:13.

5. They keep the seventh day Sabbath as a sacred day of the Lord, not Sunday. Gen 2:1-3, Ex 20:8-11, Eze 20:12, Isaiah 58:13,14, Luke 4:16.

6. They teach about bringing all of their habits into harmony with the laws of life and health. Genesis 1:29, Lev 11:7,8, Isa 66:16,17.

7. The dead are now in their grave. The death is referred to as a sleep. They are unconscious. The sleep presupposes an awakening. Gen 2:7, Eccl 9:5,6, Eccl 12:7, John 5:28, 29.

The Bible makes it plain that before Jesus returns, sin would be openly celebrated and many would turn away from God. Paul warned in 2 Timothy 3:1-4 (KJV): “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God.” Truly, we see this unfolding around us every day, where wickedness is exalted, and holiness is despised.

But the Lord has declared the end of all choices in Revelation 22:11 (KJV): “He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.” Very soon, every destiny will be sealed forever, and there will be no more time to change sides.

Yet Jesus gives us both a warning and a promise in Revelation 22:12 (KJV): “And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.” This is the call to stand firm, to walk in holiness, and to remain faithful, for soon Christ will return with His reward, and the faithful will enter into everlasting life with Him.

