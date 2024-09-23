Monkeypox and the Media Gaslight
Nation First looks into the Fear Tactics Fueling Globalist Agendas
Dear friend,
Fear is a tyrant’s most valuable commodity.
Fearful people are also a desperate, submissive lot who don’t question, or perhaps even come to support tyrannical policies.
This is exactly why they use their control over the media and institutions to keep us in fear.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.