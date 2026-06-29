Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Stephen Linsenmeier's avatar
Stephen Linsenmeier
15h

Great. A “Multicultural Affairs Commission and Commissioner” just to bloat the federal government even further.

I know, at least get rid of the “e-Safety Commissioner” first!!

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
15h

George, I really liked your take on what most of us think of 'multiculturalism'. You're right on point! It's pretty harmless stuff. We don't care if the guy down at the pub has an accent. And Chinese New Year celebrations are fun! And food is great from other places! All that's fine. What's NOT fine is the Feds thinking that the whities are a sub-class and that Australia should now provide EVERYTHING in another language! Last time I checked Australia was still part of the British Commonwealth and was a Christian country...? Did I miss something?!

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