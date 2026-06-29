Dear friend,

Australia is being frog-marched towards speech policing, and the latest excuse is a special police unit for one politically protected grievance.

A push for such speech policing has come from Steven Lowy on no less than the front page of the erstwhile conservative newspaper, The Australian today.

Lowy is not some fringe activist. He is a well-known businessman, a former Westfield executive, a philanthropist, a prominent Jew, and the son of Westfield founder and Holocaust survivor Frank Lowy.

Steven Lowy’s proposal would create special police structures for one protected community.

Once accepted, the same logic would justify anti-Islamophobia, anti-homophobia and anti-transphobia units.

Chris Minns has openly linked weaker free speech protections to holding together a multicultural society.

Multiculturalism has turned citizenship into competing blocs demanding recognition and control.

Australia needs one law for all, not police units built around identity and grievance.

Giving evidence to the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, Lowy reportedly called for dedicated police units in every state and territory to protect Jewish Australians and Jewish communal life.

In plain English, that means police units built around one category of hatred, one category of grievance, and one politically protected community.

That is not ordinary policing. Ordinary policing means enforcing laws against threats, assault, vandalism, stalking, terrorism and harassment. It means the same law applying to every Australian, whether you live in Bondi, Bankstown, Blacktown, Bendigo or Bowen. This proposal points in a very different direction. It says some forms of abuse, some communities and some political sensitivities deserve special machinery inside the state.

And you are expected to accept it because the word “safety” has been stuck on the front of it.

Every Australian deserves the protection of the law. That is the whole point. Not favoured groups. Not organised ethnic lobby groups. Not communities with powerful contacts and a direct line into government. If a crime is committed, police it. If a threat is made, investigate it. If violence occurs, punish it. But do not carve the country into protected classes and then dress it up as equality.

Once you accept an anti-Semitism police unit, it is only a short mental leap to an anti-Islamophobia police unit. After that comes an anti-homophobia unit. Then an anti-transphobia unit. Then an anti-misogyny unit. Then an anti-Christian-nationalist-extremism unit. Then whatever new “phobia” the Left manages to invent after its next seminar, committee meeting or taxpayer-funded roundtable.

That is not fanciful. It is exactly how these things tend to grow in Australia. First it is about protecting a vulnerable group. Then it becomes about harmful words. Then online posts must be removed. Then certain views are said to create an unsafe environment. Then speech becomes “hate”. Before long, a bureaucrat, a commissioner, a police officer or a tribunal is standing between you and what you are allowed to say out loud.

Who decides what counts as hate? That is the part they always rush past. Who decides whether criticism of Israel is anti-Semitism? Who decides whether criticism of the religion of Islam is Islamophobia? Who decides whether defending traditional marriage is homophobia? Who decides whether saying men cannot become women is transphobia? Who decides whether opposing mass immigration is racism?

It will not be the bloke on the tools, the mother at the school gate, the farmer in the back paddock, the pensioner watching the news and wondering when the country got this mad, or the small business owner who already checks every public comment twice before saying anything. The decisions will be made by ministers, senior police, activist lawyers, lobby groups, university-trained ideologues, taxpayer-funded complaint handlers and the same cultural Left that has spent years trying to make normal Australians feel like strangers in their own country.

This is where the country is heading.

NSW Premier Chris Minns gave the game away when he said:

“I acknowledge that we don’t have the same free speech rules that they have in the United States and I make no apologies for that, we have got a responsibility to knit together our community, that comes from different races and religions.”

He also said:

“I’ve fully said from the beginning that we don’t have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the United States, and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community.”

There it is. Free speech has to be limited because Australia is multicultural.

Minns may not have meant to expose the whole scam so neatly, but he did. He was saying that because the country is now made up of different races and religions, the state must step in to “knit together” the community. That is not a defence of liberty. It is an admission that multiculturalism needs constant management from above, and that speech control is one of the tools used to manage it.

In a grim sort of way, Minns is right.If a nation is balkanised into competing ethnic, religious and cultural tribes, then law and order will eventually be reshaped to manage the tribes. If citizenship becomes a bundle of group identities, every group will want recognition, protection, funding, exemptions, censorship and special police attention. If the world’s conflicts are imported into Australian suburbs, nobody should act shocked when those conflicts show up in our streets, our schools, our parliaments and our police priorities.

This is the end result of multiculturalism. Not the cheerful version on the government brochure, with smiling children holding little flags. Not the corporate morning tea version, where everyone eats something “diverse” and pretends the whole thing is a great success. Not the SBS version of permanent food festivals and warm feelings. The real version is a country with fraying trust, nervous politicians, protected identities, shrinking speech, and police being dragged into the business of managing “cohesion” between groups that were never properly united in the first place.

That is why the idea of police units to protect perceived attacks against certain ethnic or religious groups, while wrong and dangerous, is not illogical. It fits the rotten logic of multiculturalism perfectly. If the nation has been divided into tribes, the state will need referees between the tribes. If loyalty to Australia is replaced with loyalty to ethnic, religious or ideological blocs, the government will need more rules to keep the lid on.

That is what Minns is saying, whether he understands the full meaning of it or not.

We can have freedom, or we can have multiculturalism. We cannot have both.

A free country does not need police units for every identity group. A united country does not need speech restrictions to stop people from tearing at each other. A confident country does not need politicians “knitting” the people together with commissions, codes and criminal penalties. A balkanised country does.

There is another uncomfortable thing here, and people in Canberra, Sydney’s Macquarie Street and the fake news legacy media would rather not dwell on it. The push for stronger laws policing language so often comes from ethnic lobby groups. It is notable, and frankly bizarre, that parts of the Jewish lobby and parts of the Muslim lobby, despite being bitterly opposed on the Middle East, have both been out in front demanding tighter controls on what Australians can say.

They may clash over Israel and Gaza. They may hold completely different views of history, faith and politics. Yet when it comes to limiting your speech, they suddenly know how to sing in harmony.

The Jewish lobby says anti-Semitism must be stamped out through stronger laws, special policing and online censorship. The Muslim lobby says Islamophobia must be stamped out through stronger laws, special protection and restrictions on speech.

Then the LGBTQ lobby says homophobia and transphobia must be stamped out through institutional punishment and enforcement. The Left adds racism, sexism, colonialism, ableism, fatphobia, climate denialism and whatever else is fashionable this month.

Strange, isn’t it, how all roads lead to the same place: less freedom for you and more power for them.

This is the machinery of the modern grievance state. Every group claims danger. Every lobby claims trauma. Every activist says silence is violence. Every institution says something must be done. And somehow “something” always means more censorship, more bureaucracy, more police training, more reporting systems, more surveillance, more funding and more control over ordinary Australians.

You are meant to believe this is compassion. It is not. It is power.

Once police are organised around protecting “ethnic communities” instead of protecting citizens equally, the country has crossed a dangerous line. The law should not ask what tribe you belong to before deciding how seriously to take your safety. It should not provide one category of Australian with specialist police protection while others are told to wait their turn. It should not be shaped by whichever lobby group has the best media access, the deepest pockets or the loudest advocates. That is the very definition of two-tier policing that is under heavy attack in the United Kingdom right now.

And do not kid yourself that it will stay limited. These things never do.

If a Christian pastor preaches that homosexual acts are sinful, then the anti-homophobia unit will take interest. If mother says she does not want men in women’s change rooms, then the anti-transphobia unit will get a complaint. If a writer criticises Islamic doctrine, then the anti-Islamophobia unit will start making enquiries. If a patriotic Australian says mass migration has damaged national unity, then some anti-racism unit might determine his words threaten social cohesion. If a conservative says multiculturalism has failed, then some future cohesion squad could conclude he is the problem. Too extreme? I wish it were.

We are already living in a country where politicians boast that we do not have American-style free speech. We are already living in a country where governments openly say speech must be limited to hold together a multicultural society. We are already living in a country where online censorship is constantly sold as safety. Ordinary Australians know it. You hear it in pubs, in church car parks, at barbecues, in private messages between friends. Or rather, you don’t hear it. That’s because people lower their voices now. They choose their words very carefully. They say, “You can’t say that anymore,” and they are not joking.

That fear is not some side effect. It is part of the design. They want you nervous. They want you second-guessing yourself before you speak, post, preach, joke, complain or tell the truth as you see it. Could this be called hate? Could someone report me? Could I lose my job? Could police come knocking? A free country should not train its people to think like that.

Steven Lowy and his family may have faced appalling threats and abuse. But that does not justify redesigning policing around identity, or allowing any lobby, no matter how powerful, sympathetic or well connected, to turn its grievance into state policy.

Hard cases make bad law. Emotional cases make dangerous law. Frightened politicians, eager to look compassionate on the evening news, are often the first to give away freedoms they had no right to surrender.

You do not preserve liberty by creating special policing categories for different groups. You do not fix social breakdown by giving every organised lobby its own pipeline into the coercive power of the state. You protect Australians by enforcing the same law for everyone.

Violence is violence. Threats are threats. Vandalism is vandalism. Terrorism is terrorism. Harassment is harassment. Charge the criminals. Deport foreign extremists. Break up radical networks. Secure the borders. Stop the migrant intake from problem nations. Reduce migration numbers overall. Monitor genuine threats. Defend public order. Protect every home and every citizen because they are Australians under Australian law, not because they belong to some special category.

The great lie is that censorship creates harmony. It does not. It breeds resentment, fear and silence, and it teaches people that some groups are above criticism while others are fair game.

A real nation does not need gag orders, speech police or endless “phobia” units to stop the place falling apart. It is held together by shared loyalty, shared values, shared history, shared sacrifice and the basic understanding that citizens are equal before the law.

Australia used to understand that better than it does now. We were never perfect, and nobody serious says we were. But there was once a plain idea at the centre of national life: you came here to become part of Australia. You did not come here to turn Australia into an arena for imported hatreds, ethnic lobbying and competing victim claims.

Now we have royal commissions into social cohesion, politicians warning that free speech must be limited to hold together a multicultural society, business leaders calling for special police units, activists demanding censorship, bureaucrats inventing new categories of offence, and ordinary Australians walking on eggshells in their own country.

The proposed anti-Semitism police unit would not be an endpoint. It would be a precedent. The next unit would come, and then another after that. The justification would always sound noble: safety, cohesion, sensitivity, protection, responsibility. The words would change a little. The power grab would not.

Police crime, not opinion. Police violence, not belief. Police threats, not truth.

Australia does not need more identity policing. It needs one law for all, enforced without fear, favour, lobby pressure or political fashion. It needs leaders who stop dividing the country into tribes and then pretending censorship is the cure.

After all, we are citizens, not subjects to be managed.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

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Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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