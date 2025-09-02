Dear friend,

In the wake of the March for Australia rallies, I decided to pen this poem last night that I now share with you:

My Homeland

My homeland, my homeland, you are being taken from me.

I walk through Sydney where the flags are fewer,

through Melbourne where faces no longer meet my eyes,

through Brisbane where the tongue of my fathers fades,

and I seem a stranger in a strange land.

My homeland is not just dust and rock,

not just river and gumtree,

not just the sea crashing on a sandstone cliff.

It is the voices of the shearers,

the songs of the diggers,

the faith of the mothers who buried their sons,

the law carved from England,

the spirit carried from Scotland,

the stubborn will of Ireland,

and all of it, tested and tempered by the sunburnt land.

This was no accident,

no chance gathering of strangers.

It was blood and soil,

heritage and hardship,

a people and a continent married in toil,

and from them came a nation.

My homeland, my homeland,

forged in hardship, bound by kin,

will you vanish in the crowding tide?

They call it progress,

but I see the old pub where the ballads are gone,

the fiddle replaced by a tongue I cannot follow.

Once the air smelt of gum and smoke,

now it is spiced with markets from elsewhere.

And I, born of the old stock,

walk the streets of my own country

as though I were a visitor.

Still I say:

My homeland, my homeland,

your heart is not yet gone.

Your spirit lies in the battler,

in the grandmother who still tells the old stories,

in the farmer bent over parched earth,

in the digger’s grave on Gallipoli,

in the poet’s pen, scratching truth against the tide.

For every nation is born of a people and a land;

tear one from the other and both shall die.

And I will not forget you,

nor will I bow to the silence they demand.

For a nation is not numbers on a ledger,

but flesh, blood, faith, and memory.

It is born of fathers and mothers,

of sacrifice and soil,

and it will not die while even one voice cries:

My homeland, my homeland,

you are being taken from me,

but I will not let you go.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

