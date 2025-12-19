Dear friend,

Four days. That’s all it took for radical Islam to raise its ugly head in our country once again.

Four days after the Bondi Beach massacre, where 15 innocent Australians were gunned down by a pair of Islamic extremists, police moved on a group of men suspected of sharing the same murderous ideology. Tactical units intercepted two vehicles in Liverpool, southwest Sydney. Seven men were detained.

That part was handled exactly as it should be. Police did what they had to do.

But what came next tells you everything about the twisted priorities of our political and legal system in 2025.

Less than 24 hours after their dramatic arrest, all seven Islamists were released. No charges. No accountability. Not even names.

Yet just a few weeks earlier, the same Australia that released seven radical Islamist sympathisers had deported a white South African man, Matthew Gruter, for his alleged involvement with a fringe ultra-nationalist group, the National Socialist Network. Not for an involvement in a terror plot. Not for having weapons, be they legal or illegal. Just for holding an ideology. That was enough to cancel his visa, drag him to the airport, and send him packing.

So let’s ask the obvious. Why is it that in this country, radical Islam gets monitored, but white nationalism gets deported?

You know the answer. We all do.

Seven suspected Islamist extremists were detained near Bondi, then released without charge.

They shared the same murderous ideology as the Bondi terrorists and were headed in the same direction, literally and metaphorically.

Meanwhile, a white nationalist was deported for far less, just his beliefs.

Police acted decisively, but the system caved to double standards and weak-willed politics.

In Australia today, radical Islam gets a pass while others are punished for mere thought.

The Liverpool sting, launched on 18 December, was a textbook example of police doing their job in a high-threat environment. Acting on a credible intelligence tip that a violent act was possibly being planned, NSW Tactical Operations intercepted two vehicles near George Street. Inside were seven men, all aged 19 to 24, all from Victoria, who reportedly travelled together in a convoy heading in the direction of Bondi Beach. One of them was already on ASIO’s radar. All were described as adherents of extremist Islamic ideology. The same warped thinking that fuelled the Bondi massacre.

Police didn’t find guns or explosives. But they did find a knife. And sometimes that’s all that’s needed. Just ask the family of British Fusilier Lee Rigby, who was hit by a car driven by an Islamist terrorist and then stabbed to death before having his lifeless body dragged into the street by these Middle Eastern Neanderthals, like some sort of grotesque trophy.

The lot stopped in Liverpool wasn’t just some group of random drifters out for a drive. These were men known to Victorian authorities. At least one was under active investigation. They were heading toward Bondi, just days after the innocent lives were taken by other Islamists there. There was no definitive target confirmed, sure, but does anyone seriously believe that was a coincidence? Investigators suggested these men might have been on their way to collect weapons. And after Bondi, who in their right mind would wait to find out?

In fact, what the police did here shows a clear shift. After the disaster of Bondi, where Naveed Akram, a man with known ISIS sympathies, slipped through the cracks and murdered 15 people, including a 10-year-old child, the excuses ran out. The softly, softly approach had failed. And police knew they couldn’t afford to wait for another body count. This time, they went early. They hit hard. They made the call that the rest of the system seems too gutless to make. Organised Islamic extremism is a warning sign, not an afterthought.

And yet they were let go.

If seven white supremacist NSN members had driven from Ballarat to Lakemba days after Muslims had been shot in a mosque by other NSN members, do you think they’d be walking free 24 hours later?

Or would we be seeing names, photos, court hearings, and deportations?

That’s not just a rhetorical jab. It’s the reality of Australia in 2025. A country where radical Islam is treated with kid’s gloves while ultra-nationalist voices are labelled hate groups, racists, and extremists, worthy of exile.

NSN member Matthew Gruter didn’t commit a crime. But because he was affiliated with a nationalist group, he had his visa ripped up, and he was sent packing to South Africa. That was enough. No guns. No bombs. No threats. Just a name on a list and a label. That’s all it took.

Contrast that with the Liverpool Seven. They were being monitored. They were linked to an ideology that just inspired the worst terrorist attack in Australia in nearly 30 years. And yet they’re out. Back in the community. Under surveillance, yes, but free.

Why the double standard?

Police did their job. Let’s be clear about that. Tactical teams went in hard and fast, rightfully so. It’s the rest of the system, the bureaucrats, the politicians, the useful idiots, who can’t seem to stomach the truth. Radical Islam is not just a foreign problem. It’s here. It’s local. It’s ideological. And it is spreading.

And if we keep treating it like an unfortunate coincidence instead of a pattern, if we keep releasing, redacting, and retreating, we will pay for it again. In blood.

The phrase used by one official said it all: “Men who harbour Islamic State ideology.” How about just Muslim extremists? Do they refer to NSN members as “men who harbour ultra-nationalist ideology?” Or do they call them what they are: neo-Nazis.

Nonetheless, ideology seems to matter enough to take action.

It was enough to deport a man to another continent for holding an ultra-nationalist ideology. But not enough to hold seven knowingly radicalised Mulsim men, who were driving to Bondi to do goodness knows what, just days after a massacre there that was inspired by their Islamist ideology.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.