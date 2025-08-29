Dear friend,

How many times have we lived through the same betrayal?

They promise. They lie. They stall.

And nothing ever changes.

They let 1,500 foreigners into Australia every day…

And yet your bills keep climbing higher.

Free speech keeps being restricted.

Our Australian values keep being sidelined.

And, all the while, Canberra laughs in our faces.

👉 That’s why I need you right now… to back my new podcast, Command Post: Australia.

Because anger is not enough.

Noise is not enough.

Protest is not enough.

We need news without spin.

We need intel on what the elites are plotting.

We need action so that every Australian knows exactly what to do to restore the greatness of our nation.

That is what Command Post: Australia will deliver.

Every dollar you give builds a war room that our side has never had.

Every gift is a blow against the liars, the sellouts, and the globalists who think they own our future.

They are the enemies of freedom.

We are the defenders of truth.

They seek to control us.

We will not yield. We will not bend. We will not break.

👉 Fuel Command Post: Australia today, and let’s turn outrage into organisation, protest into power, and patriots into a movement.

This is not politics as usual. This is a civilisational fight. A battle for faith, family, freedom, and sovereignty.

They think we will keep shouting into the void. They’re wrong. Together, we are building the nerve centre of Australia’s fight for sovereignty.

History will judge us. But today, we have to write it.

👉 Stand with me now, because if we don’t build our Command Post, the betrayal of Australia will continue unchecked.

They lie. They cheat. They steal. And they dare to call us the threat? No. We are the people. We are the resistance. We are the future.

And with Command Post: Australia, we will take back our nation.

Will you be part of it?

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

P.S. The elites have their command post: their media, their lobbyists, their globalist institutions. 👉 Today, you can help build ours: back Command Post: Australia and let’s take the fight to them.

P.P.S. Donations of $250 or more will be publicly thanked. And if you donate $1,000 or more, you will be invited to appear on the show.

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.