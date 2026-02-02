Dear friend,

Something historic is happening in Australian politics, and it is happening faster than almost anyone expected.

For decades, the conservative vote was parked inside the Liberals, Nationals, and their derivatives, such as the LNP in Queensland and CLP in the Northern Territory. Voters might grumble, branch members might protest, but the structure held. That structure is now collapsing in real time.

Australia’s conservative vote is rapidly realigning away from the Coalition and consolidating behind One Nation.

Polling now shows the Liberals and Nationals shrinking into irrelevance while One Nation becomes the dominant force on the Right.

The Coalition’s internal power structures and progressive takeover have made genuine reform from within impossible.

One Nation is building a real grassroots organisation and offering conservatives a political home that actually represents them.

The old conservative order is collapsing, and a new populist era is emerging faster than the political class expected.

Even Labor-aligned pollsters are admitting what many of us have been warning about for years.

Kos Samaras, a respected progressive-side analyst, recently confirmed what grassroots conservatives already feel in their bones: the old conservative bloc has shrunk into a rump, while Pauline Hanson’s One Nation has surged into a dominant position on the Right.

According to the latest AFR–RedBridge polling, the so-called “mainstream Right” is being hollowed out.

The Liberal Party of Australia outside Queensland is sitting at 13 percent. The LNP in Queensland is on 4 percent. The National Party of Australia is down to 2 percent.

Meanwhile, One Nation is pulling working Australians, Gen X voters, and trade-qualified workers in numbers the Coalition used to rely on.

This is no longer just a protest vote. It’s a structural transfer in electoral support. Conservative voters are migrating from the old centre-right establishment to a populist alternative that actually reflects their values.

This means that the next era in Australian politics is shaping up as Labor versus One Nation, not Labor versus the Liberals.

The Liberals, and to a lesser extent the Nationals, have been eaten from the inside by progressive operators who never believed in conservative values to begin with. They hollowed out policy, culture, and purpose.

What remains are parties that no longer know what they stand for. Parties that wait for focus groups to tell them whether they are allowed to have a backbone. Parties that move wherever the political wind blows.

That is not leadership. That is managed decline.

There is a reason Barnaby Joyce walked away from the Nationals and joined One Nation. There is a reason Cory Bernardi left the Liberals and has now joined One Nation. There is a reason I left the LNP and ran on One Nation’s Senate ticket under Pauline Hanson in 2022.

We did not leave for attention. We left because the vehicles were broken.

Yes, there are still good people inside the Coalition. Senators and MPs like Alex Antic, Matt Canavan, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Llew O’Brien, and Colin Boyce are doing what they can.

But isolated good individuals cannot save a rotten structure.

I am constantly told by well-meaning conservatives that the solution is to “take back the party from within.”

Here is the reality they do not want to face.

Inside the Liberal Party alone, there are multiple layers of power disconnected from grassroots members.

Local branches are disconnected from state executives. State organisations are disconnected from parliamentary teams. Parliamentary teams are disconnected from the Federal Cabinet. The Cabinet is disconnected from the Prime Minister’s Office. And, in the Liberals, there sits a federal executive that can override state divisions whenever it feels like it.

Each layer is a gatekeeper. Each layer protects the status quo.

If grassroots conservatives ever became a real threat, one of those gatekeepers would intervene. It always happens. In South Australia, where Alex Antic has fought the good fight and signed up a host of conservative grassroots members, the State executive intervened and booted out hundreds of newly signed members, and both State and federal politicians have openly talked in the media about the prospects of a federal intervention in South Australia. I suspect that when (not if) the Liberals lose the next election in SA, the feds will seize the opportunity and intervene.

That’s how the game works. Preselections get blocked. Rules get changed. Administrations get imposed. Candidates get disendorsed.

The system is designed to prevent reform.

What is happening inside One Nation right now is fundamentally different.

The party is maturing into a genuine grassroots organisation. Branches are forming. Members are organising locally. Candidate selection is decentralising. Real party infrastructure is being built. That matters.

It means conservative voters are no longer trapped inside hollow shells, hoping for reform that never comes. They now have a vehicle that actually belongs to its members.

That is why the numbers are shifting so rapidly.

This realignment was predicted. But even six months ago, very few in Canberra took it seriously. Now they are watching it happen, and they are nervous.

Even Anthony Albanese has publicly admitted he is “concerned” about One Nation’s rise. He should be.

One Nation has overtaken the Greens. They have overtaken the Nationals. They have overtaken the Liberals. Next, they are coming for Labor.

And for the first time in decades, working Australians are no longer being forced to choose between progressive globalism on one side and fake conservatism on the other.

They are choosing something real.

This is not just a bad polling cycle for the Coalition. It is the end of an era.

Traditional conservative parties across the Western world are collapsing because they have abandoned the people who supported them. Australia is simply catching up to that global pattern.

What replaces them will not be polite, comfortable, or elite-approved. It will be populist. It will be national. It will be unapologetic about borders, families, free speech, sovereignty, and economic nationalism.

And whether the political establishment likes it or not, the realignment is already underway. The only question now is how fast it accelerates.

