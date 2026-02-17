One Nation or None At All
Nation First warns against the slow, deliberate fracturing of Australia through race based governance, cultural self loathing and policies that undermine equal citizenship.
Dear friend,
There is a quiet war being waged against the idea of Australia.
Not with tanks. Not with gunfire. But with language. With policy. With the slow, deliberate carving up of a united people into competing fragments.
And if you think that sounds dramatic, ask yourself this. Why is it controversial to say we are one people, under one flag, in one na…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.