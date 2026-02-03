One Nation Poaching Season is On!
Nation First looks at who is going to jump next.
Dear friend,
If you still think Australian politics is set in concrete, you have not been watching closely enough.
Former high-profile Liberal Senator Cory Bernardi joining One Nation matters because it lands right after the defection of Nationals MP and former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. That back-to-back sequence changes how politicians read the room. One switch can be waved away as a personal decision. Two close together starts to look like a pathway.
And once a pathway appears, the next question becomes unavoidable.
Who’s next to come across?
Read more to find out who that might be…
