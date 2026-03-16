Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
12h

For Matt Canavan, as much as I really like him, he is just one man in a party that is aligned with the Liberal Party. I was brought up to vote Liberal in a very right wing family, and I agreed with their policies, I even joined the Young Liberals as a teen but didn't stay in it. Over the last few years, I have completely changed my ideas and will now vote One Nation because, at least Pauline and her people are speaking truth. Initially, she had recruited some very strange people, ex football players and the like, but today, she is getting the right men and women who know what it is about and I believe the majority of the people are fed up with the lies that are being told. We live in interesting times

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Alan B's avatar
Alan B
13h

Farrer will be a litmus test. Let's hope we can have faith in the AEC doing the right thing. Australian's would be very naive to think that voter fraud cannot occur here

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