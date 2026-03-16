Dear friend,

The reality staring the political class in the face this week is simple.

One Nation isn’t going away.

For years, the insiders in Australian politics comforted themselves with the same story. Pauline Hanson’s movement was temporary. A protest. A flash of anger that would eventually burn itself out once the system returned to normal.

But here we are in 2026, and something very different is unfolding.

One Nation has moved from a protest movement to a durable political force that now sits ahead of the Coalition in national polling.

Matt Canavan’s elevation inside the Nationals reflects mounting pressure from regional voters drifting toward One Nation.

The 9 May Farrer by-election will test whether the anti-establishment vote can break into a seat long treated as safe Coalition territory.

Rising migration, energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis continue to drive voter frustration across regional Australia.

The major parties are beginning to echo policies once dismissed as populist, a clear sign that the political ground is shifting.

For some time now, One Nation has been polling ahead of the Coalition nationally. That would have sounded absurd not long ago. Yet it has quietly become part of the political landscape. What began as a protest vote has hardened into something much more durable.

And that reality is forcing the old parties to change their behaviour.

Look at what just happened inside the Nationals. Matt Canavan did not suddenly become leader because the party wanted a cosmetic refresh. His elevation came after months of pressure building in regional Australia, pressure driven in large part by voters drifting toward One Nation.

The message from the bush has been getting louder. The Nationals could hear it.

Suddenly, the party is talking about rebuilding Australian manufacturing. Suddenly, it is talking about family formation, regional revival and a stronger national economic base.

Sound familiar?

One Nation has been saying these things for years. For most of that time, the political establishment dismissed them as fringe populism. Now those same ideas are echoing through Coalition talking points.

This is not a reflection on Matt Canavan by any means. Canavan has been talking about these issues for some time now, but, up until last Wednesday, he’s been an outlier in his own party.

That his colleagues, many of them simply modern Liberals in Akubras and RM Williams boots, would elect him leader is really something.

The shift tells you something important. When the major parties begin borrowing the language of movements they once mocked and co-opting leaders they once eschewed, it usually means the pressure underneath them has become impossible to ignore.

But where will that pressure show itself next? The first real test is coming in regional New South Wales. The Farrer by-election on 9 May is shaping up as one of the most politically fascinating contests in years. Labor has chosen not to run. Instead, voters are looking at a genuine three-way contest between the Liberals, a Climate 200-backed independent campaign and One Nation. The Nationals have also entered the race, widely seen as an effort to fracture the One Nation vote and influence the preference flows that could determine the final result.

Think about that for a moment. For decades, seats like Farrer were treated as permanent Coalition territory. The Liberal or National candidate would take the seat, while the real political battles would unfold elsewhere. Not anymore.

Across regional Australia, the same frustrations keep bubbling to the surface. Housing pressure driven by high migration. Climate change policies are driving up electricity prices. Small businesses are struggling under rising costs while the government continues to expand its reach. People see it in their weekly budgets. They see it when the power bill arrives. They see it when their children cannot afford to buy a home in the towns where they grew up.

And when those frustrations keep building, voters start asking uncomfortable questions. If the major parties created this situation, why keep rewarding them with power? If the political class keeps ignoring the problems ordinary Australians raise, why keep playing by their rules? These questions are what fuel political realignments. And that realignment is already reshaping the conversation inside Australian politics.

Look at the policy debates that are suddenly back on the table. Coalition figures are openly discussing ideas like income splitting for families. Migration levels and national economic priorities are being debated far more openly than they were even a few years ago. That is not happening by accident. It is happening because millions of Australians have started voting differently.

For years, the easiest way for the establishment to deal with One Nation voters was to dismiss them as a fringe minority. But when the same party keeps polling ahead of one of the two traditional major parties, that argument becomes much harder to sustain. At some point, it stops being a protest. It becomes a constituency. That is the deeper shift now unfolding in Australian politics. The anti-establishment vote is no longer a brief eruption of anger. It is settling into something far more permanent.

The old parties can feel it. They may not say it publicly, but the signs are everywhere. The policy shifts. The leadership changes. The sudden willingness to discuss issues once considered politically taboo.

The ground beneath the old political order is moving. The real question now is how far that movement will go. Will contests like Farrer confirm that the anti-establishment vote is here to stay? Will more regional seats begin to wobble as voters reconsider their loyalties? Will the political class finally listen to the concerns it has ignored for so long?

Those questions will not be answered by pundits in television studios. They will be answered by voters. By people like you who decide whether the political system keeps running the way it always has, or whether it finally starts responding to the frustrations building across the country.

Because one thing is already clear. The pressure inside Australian politics is building. The old parties know it. The voters know it. And the choices Australians make between now and 2028 ahead will decide whether this shift becomes a moment or a movement.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.