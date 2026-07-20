Only Christianity Can Save Australia
Nation First asks whether Australia can survive its moral, cultural and national decline without returning to its Christian foundations.
Dear friend,
Australia is in trouble, but the trouble goes much deeper than Canberra, interest rates, immigration numbers, or whichever party happens to be in office. Those things matter, of course, they do, but they sit on top of something far more serious. The country has lost its spiritual centre, and once that happens, everything else starts to come …
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