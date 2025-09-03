Our Flag is Banned in the Senate
Nation First reports on the disgraceful events that occurred in the Senate on National Flag Day.
Dear friend,
Yesterday was Australian National Flag Day. And yet Labor and the Greens stood united not in defence of our nation’s banner, but against it.
Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, with nothing more than the simple act of draping our flag over her shoulders, managed to expose the ugly truth. A truth many Australians have suspected but finally saw i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.