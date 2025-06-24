Dear friend,
I’m sick!
The dreaded man flu has got me, and it’s quite serious. I’ve gone through all the herbal remedies, as well as far too many packets of Strepsils and finally, yesterday, I went to the doctor. And anyone who knows me closely knows that I am one of those typical Aussie men who is either dead or dying before I go see a doctor (so you rea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.