Own Nothing, Pay Everything
Nation First looks into how war, inflation and elite agendas are crushing the middle class.
Dear friend,
“Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city - or should I say, ‘our city’. I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes.”
– World Economic Forum article (11 Nov, 2016)
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