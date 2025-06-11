Dear friend,

You were told the enemy was foreign. That your government would protect you. That Big Tech’s only goal was convenience. You were lied to.

Right now—yes, this very moment—Palantir Technologies, a private, shadowy data-mining leviathan backed by billionaires and defence contractors, is gobbling up the private data of millions of American citizens. And guess what? It’s doing it with a government stamp of approval—and a $795 million taxpayer-funded cheque to boot.

Palantir Technologies is harvesting private data from millions of Americans with government funding and approval.

A Trump-era executive order unified federal databases, giving Palantir unprecedented access to sensitive information.

The system tracks political views, protest activity, and personal behaviours using AI to flag potential threats.

Palantir’s reach extends globally, embedding itself in allied nations’ infrastructure including the UK, Israel, and likely Australia.

Surveillance is expanding under the guise of security, risking long-term tyranny through normalised population profiling.

You’ve heard of Palantir, haven’t you? Maybe not. That’s the point. This isn’t Facebook or Google. Palantir doesn’t care if you “like” cat videos. It cares if you attended a protest. If you’re behind on your taxes. If you hold what they would describe as “fringe” political views. If you once supported a “dissident” movement. If you ever dared to leak the truth.

And it’s not some baseless conspiracy theory. WikiLeaks has warned us—clearly, repeatedly, urgently—that Palantir is the spearhead of an American surveillance machine unlike anything seen before. They’re calling it a “spyware company.” They’re right.

The Trump administration, in its second term, has thrown the doors wide open for this digital dragon. Through an executive order signed in March, all government departments are now feeding their databases into one vast, unified pool—one Palantir can tap, sort, and weaponise. Social Security records. IRS filings. CDC health data. Defence intel. All flowing through Palantir’s AI-driven filters.

Yes, Trump did it. And I say this as someone who backed him through thick and thin. But this Palantir business is a fatal error for liberty.

As Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute (that have done a great deal of work on COVID authoritarianism) warned just this week:

“Every new leadership in government that inherits that kind of disaster of the last five years is necessarily going to be squeezed between the legacy regime – including its vast bureaucracies and industrial interests – and the populist movements that put them in power. In these cases, the status quo usually proves irresistible but with disastrous consequences later.”

And that’s exactly the danger we’re staring down. Trump wasn’t supposed to prop up the old system—he was supposed to smash it. But with Palantir, he didn’t break the surveillance regime. He refined it. He expanded it. He fed it more data and more power than it ever had under Obama or Biden.

Now, many will ask—why is Trump doing this?

And the truth is, a lot of good is coming out of Palantir—especially through law enforcement. It’s being used to track illegal immigrants, dismantle sex trafficking rings, crush violent drug syndicates, and even streamline the D.C. bureaucracy that’s been choking America for decades. Trump sees that. And maybe, in the short term, he’s doing good.

But here’s the danger.

What happens after Trump? What happens when a future president—one who sees churchgoers, truth-tellers, or political dissidents as enemies—gets the keys to this surveillance empire? What happens when the system Trump thinks he’s using for good is reprogrammed against good people?

Because Palantir will outlive Trump. Its memory doesn’t end at the next election. It will be there, waiting, for whoever’s next. And if that someone sees liberty as a threat?

You’ll be in the crosshairs.

Palantir was born out of PayPal. Its founders—Peter Thiel and Alex Karp—took an anti-fraud algorithm and turned it into a military-grade crystal ball. They named it after the all-seeing stone from Lord of the Rings. A tool of surveillance. A tool of domination. Not even hiding their intentions.

But it didn’t rise from Silicon Valley on private dollars alone. **Palantir was seeded with early funding from In-Q-Tel—**the CIA’s own venture capital arm. That’s right: from day one, it’s been stitched into the bones of the American intelligence machine.

And one of the men at the helm, Alex Karp, openly brags about Palantir’s power not just to “disrupt,” but to “scare our enemies—and on occasion, kill them.” His words. Not mine.

Now that same tool is integrated into the U.S. government’s deepest vaults. It runs through Homeland Security. The Department of Defense. The CDC. ICE. And more agencies are lining up.

Palantir’s platform, Foundry, doesn’t just store your data. It analyses it. It predicts what you might do. It assigns risk. It flags “troublemakers.” This isn’t about catching criminals. This is about profiling the population—before anything happens. Pre-crime is no longer science fiction. It’s here. Former employees have confirmed it: whistleblowers are being tracked before they blow the whistle. Psychological dossiers are being assembled. Deportations are being prepped by algorithm.

It’s one thing when a rogue state does this. It’s another when the United States of America, the so-called “Land of the Free,” contracts it out to a private entity. That’s the part that should chill you.

And this isn’t just a U.S. operation. Palantir is already embedded globally—with contracts inside the NHS in the UK, NATO, and the Israeli Defence Forces, where it’s been used in battlefield intelligence, drone strikes, and domestic policing. You think this stops at the U.S. border? Think again. Australia is part of the Five Eyes alliance. If the U.S. is integrating citizen data under Palantir’s platform, that data is being shared. Yours. Mine. Everyone’s.

So ask yourself: is this how freedom dies? Not with a bang, but with a business contract and a glossy AI dashboard.

Palantir’s defenders say it’s just helping catch bad guys. But who decides who the “bad guys” are? Because lately, it’s not terrorists—it’s parents at school board meetings, Christians with strong convictions, and journalists who still have a conscience.

This is the infrastructure of tyranny, and it’s being built piece by piece under the guise of safety and efficiency. Just like the Patriot Act. Just like COVID lockdowns. Just like the digital ID proposals creeping across our borders.

Promise order. Deliver surveillance. Wrap it in patriotism and sell it with security.

But we’ve read this script before.

Enough. If we do nothing, this becomes the new normal. If we remain silent, the cage will be welded shut before we even know we’re inside it.

We must expose this. We must dismantle it. And we must hold even our own champions to account when they cross the line.

So share this article. Wake people up. Before the system spreads further into you.

