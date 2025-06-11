Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Window's avatar
Anne Window
1h

Never thought I’d live to see these things happening, but the Bible forewarned of the rebellion and wickedness of man in the end times, and here we are. Come Lord Jesus 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
2h

Wow. I did not know that. And naming 'Palantir' after the seeing stones in Lord of the Rings?! Nobody's hiding anything anymore, are they?! Everything's in plain sight!

Too bad most people are blind...

I guess we expect each US administration to do dodgy things, but we all know where this road goes. You start with something 'amazing' and pretty soon it's tearing everything else apart. All those algorithms that might help to make America safe again (for most) will soon be ripping into everyday families...oh wait, it's already happening.

Sometimes I wish we could just get off this planet and start again. But that's the thinking behind how America began. (Religious) people were being persecuted in Mother England, so they 'escaped' to the brave new world of America, where they could live in 'freedom'. But now that 'freedom' has come to an end. And another regime is looming.

Is this what people call 'progress'...? Hmmm...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture