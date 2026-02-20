Nation First, by George Christensen

Fossil1
1h

Pauline has been right on many things, including the monstrosity that is islam. Had she not been sneered at, derided and dismissed by the political class, when she first came on the scene, she could have had a far greater influence on this country than she finally appears to he having.

Garry Croker
1m

Pauline has been consistent all her political life. The same can not be said for the majors.

Heard Matt Canavan on Sky call it the “One Nation Circus”, comments like these really show how worried they really are, but only drives me ( a former National supporter) to support this genuine person with all I can.

