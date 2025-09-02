Dear friend,

I sat down with Senator Pauline Hanson just over a month ago, before the unfortunate news that her NSW Senator, Warwick Stacey, had to step down due to health issues.

What followed was a firebrand discussion that laid bare One Nation’s priorities as it doubles its Senate numbers.

Pauline Hanson made accountability the centrepiece of our interview, insisting government policies must serve Australians, not just political agendas.

She condemned Labor’s proposed superannuation tax increases, calling them unfair and evidence of reckless, unsustainable spending.

On climate policy, she slammed subsidies and renewables as costly failures that hike bills and kill jobs, demanding a serious inquiry into the science behind it all.

Hanson argued that mass immigration is putting an impossible strain on housing, hospitals, and schools, and must be drastically reduced.

She expressed fury at gender ideology in schools, called for transparency in teaching materials, and reaffirmed her rejection of Welcome to Country ceremonies as divisive.

Senator Pauline Hanson wasted no time in setting the tone: accountability.

“Our government just can’t introduce whatever they want without being challenged,” she told me. “Is it in the best interest of Australia and for the Australian people? I think that’s very important.”

From there, the conversation rolled straight into Labor’s proposed superannuation tax hikes, which she branded “unfair” and the product of a government that “can’t run their spending” and acts like “a drunken sailor throwing the money around.”

Australia, she pointed out, is already one of the highest-taxed nations in the developed world. More taxes are not the solution, but a symptom of incompetence.

On climate change, Hanson was as uncompromising as ever. She pointed out that around $50 billion has already been poured into subsidies and renewables, with millions more solar panels and thousands of wind turbines planned. In Victoria alone, she noted, the turbines will cover about 7 percent of the state’s land mass.

The result, she said, has been skyrocketing electricity bills, shuttered businesses, and families pushed into poverty. Hanson demanded a genuine inquiry into the so-called science underpinning the climate agenda.

“Where’s your proof of science? Where is the science to back this up?” she asked.

For her, the climate has always changed, but the new green religion is destroying jobs, industries, and the lives of ordinary Australians.

Immigration, another of Hanson’s longstanding battlefields, also came under fire. Australia, she said, cannot keep importing hundreds of thousands of people while hospitals, schools, and housing are already buckling under the strain.

She made the link directly: high immigration is driving up rents, shutting young people out of home ownership, and flooding the market with demand created by international students.

Until the nation can properly provide the services needed for the people already here, she argued, immigration must be cut back drastically.

Hanson was visibly angered when talking about what is being taught in schools. She told me her seven-year-old grandson had come home one day asking his mother whether she had a penis, because he had been told at school that children could choose whether they have one or not.

“That’s sheer rot and rubbish,” Hanson said bluntly.

Worse still, parents are being denied access to the teaching materials.

“They know most parents out there would be furious.”

She has not backed down on matters of national identity, either. For nearly three years, Hanson has turned her back on Welcome to Country ceremonies in Parliament, describing them as divisive, costly, and nothing more than “virtue signaling.”

Australians do not need to be welcomed to their own country.

Pauline Hanson’s agenda is clear. Stop Labor’s tax-and-spend madness. End the climate racket. Cut immigration. Protect children from radical ideology. Stand firm for national unity.

Whether you agree with her or not, Hanson continues to speak the language of ordinary Australians, something that has gone missing from the major parties.

And with One Nation doubling its Senate presence, the battles ahead promise to be fierce.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

