Dear friend,

They told you it was over. They told you the surge had stalled. They told you One Nation had hit the ceiling and was sliding back where the establishment believes it belongs. For days, the legacy media machine, from the allegedly conservative News Corp press to the left-leaning Nine Entertainment mastheads, pushed the same line.

One Nation was slipping. Pauline Hanson had peaked. Voters were “returning” to the major parties. The revolt was over before it had begun.

But days later, they were eating their words. Find out why by reading on…