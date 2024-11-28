Dear friend,

Tomorrow, 29 November 2024, the stage is set for an unprecedented public event in Perth: “The Great Debate” – Port Hedland vs The Premier.

This event is a response to WA Premier Roger Cook dismissing Port Hedland ’s motion to suspend these vaccines.

Distinguished speakers include Professor Ian Brighthope , Senator Malcolm Roberts , and investigative journalist Rebekah Barnett .

The debate highlights critical public health issues, government transparency, and DNA contamination concerns.

Tickets are available now at Ticketek.

This forum is the direct response to Western Australian Premier Roger Cook’s dismissal of the Port Hedland Town Council’s motion, which raises serious concerns about DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Premier Cook referred to the council’s action as having “gone off the rails” and urged it to “stick to its knitting.”

But Port Hedland is standing firm, and so are many Australians.

Cr Adrian McRae of Port Hedland Town Council spoke about the motion and the event on Donnybrook Balingup Community Radio which can listen to here:

This significant debate will take place at the Riverside Theatre, Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, with doors opening at 4:30 PM and proceedings beginning at 6:00 PM sharp.

The event is not just a local matter—it addresses national and global implications of transparency, health, and governance.

The debate features a distinguished panel of speakers, including:

Professor Ian Brighthope , a leading voice in environmental medicine.

Senator Malcolm Roberts , renowned for his dedication to truth in governance.

Russell Broadbent MP , who has written to the Prime Minister regarding DNA contamination findings.

Investigative journalist Rebekah Barnett .

MC and public advocate Graham “Hoody” Hood.

Joining them are experts like Dr Kevin McKernan and French scientist Professor Didier Raoult, whose work highlights synthetic DNA contamination in vaccine vials.

The findings suggest contamination levels exceeding regulatory standards by up to 145 times, raising questions about the safety of these vaccines.

Why Is This Debate Crucial?

On October 11th, the Town of Port Hedland passed a motion demanding immediate suspension of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines until DNA contamination concerns are addressed.

This bold action, backed by detailed research from Dr David Speicher and others, mirrors findings globally—from Germany to Canada to the United States.

Despite these alarming reports, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) dismissed these findings, sparking outrage among experts and communities.

Port Hedland’s action demonstrates a moral responsibility to safeguard public health, urging the federal government to investigate and act transparently.

Premier Cook’s refusal to engage in the debate underscores the need for public scrutiny and action.

What Can You Expect?

This event will not only address the scientific evidence but also explore the broader implications for public health policy, government transparency, and the role of local councils in safeguarding community health.

It’s an opportunity for citizens to hear directly from experts, ask questions, and understand what these findings mean for Australians’ health and safety.

Join the Movement

Don’t miss this chance to be part of a historic moment.

If you’re in Western Australia, then I’d encourage you to attend “The Great Debate” to learn, engage, and advocate for transparency and accountability.

Tickets are still available at https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=PORTHEDL24

For more details on the background to this event, visit www.porthedlandmotion.info and explore how you can support this critical cause.

