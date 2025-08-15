Dear friend,

No nation can be truly sovereign if it cannot keep its lights on, power its industries, or fuel its defence. Australia has the resources, coal, gas, iron ore, oil, uranium, rare earths, yet we send much of it overseas while importing what we could easily produce ourselves. We have allowed foreign ownership of key assets and even let offshore interests dictate how we use our own energy.

The result is rising power bills, unreliable supply, and a dangerous dependence on others for what should be under our control. We have the skills, the technology, and the natural wealth to power Australia many times over, yet we’ve been told to stand back and let global markets decide our future. That is not just bad economics; it is national suicide.

Part 4 of Take Back Australia is about reclaiming our energy sovereignty. It’s about keeping what works until proven alternatives are ready, refining our own minerals, controlling our fuel reserves, and ensuring environmental stewardship is handled here, not dictated by foreign NGOs. If you believe Australia should control its own destiny from the ground up, you’ll want to read this in full.