Australia’s 2025–26 Budget isn’t a recovery plan, it’s a blueprint for decline.

The Albanese Labor Government is more concerned with appeasing global elites and pursuing green ideological vanity projects than securing the basics that make a country strong.

They are spending more, taxing more, and importing more people—all while pretending they’ve got the cost-of-living crisis under control. But look a little deeper, and you’ll see exactly what this budget really is:

Project Zimbabwe: full steam ahead.

The 2025–26 Budget prioritises global elites and green vanity projects over securing Australia’s economic strength and national resilience.

The government is spending billions on pandas, embassies, and foreign aid while Australians struggle with inflation, debt, and stagnant wages.

Energy policy continues to undermine reliability and affordability by ignoring coal and nuclear in favour of renewables and ideology.

Mass immigration surges ahead despite a housing crisis, with infrastructure and social services buckling under unsustainable demand.

The Liberal National Coalition should adopt an Australia-first vision—backing local energy, sovereign manufacturing, a reset on immigration, and no more foreign handouts.

Australia’s gross debt will officially cross $1 trillion, a national humiliation. But what are we getting in return?

$3.8 million for giant pandas at Adelaide Zoo.

$17 million in new military support for Ukraine.

$36 million to reopen our embassy in Kyiv.

$165 million to expand the Solomon Islands’ police force.

That’s nearly $222 million of taxpayer money handed out to pandas and foreign governments, while Australian families are drowning in debt, inflation, and declining real wages.

Labor threw another $2 billion at renewables, continuing its war on cheap, dispatchable, reliable power. This is while we sit on 1,200 years of coal, 31% of the world’s uranium, and 20% of the world’s gas. Not one measure to expand coal-fired power. Not a word about lifting the ban on nuclear energy. No action to stabilise our energy grid. We are already in a severe energy security crisis and Labor's answer is more wind, more solar, and more ideology.

They’re handing out $750 million for green metals, $500 million for green tech manufacturing, and $250 million for low-carbon fuels. This sounds visionary—until you remember that no industry can survive without cheap, reliable energy. What’s the point of cleaner steel and aluminium when you can’t afford to keep the foundry open? They’re paying billions to make local industry less competitive.

In the middle of the biggest housing bubble in our history, the government is importing more people, subsidising demand, and bragging about building 18,000 new social homes. Let’s put that in perspective: Australia imported the equivalent of Canberra and Hobart in one year. The thing is 18,000 homes is just three days of new international student demand. It’s a cruel joke. Worse, these homes will be built in vote-rich electorates, not where Australians are suffering the most.

Labor throws rebates and $240 million for supermarket “competition”, while ignoring the real causes of inflation: housing supply strangled by regulation, energy bills driven by anti-fossil fuel policy, rising compliance costs for farmers and truckies, and monetary debasement from demand-side policy. The AUD has inflated at 9.4% per year for 15 years. At this rate, a beer will cost $20–25 next term, even if they pause the alcohol tax hike. And your savings? Eroded to nothing.

$17 billion over ten years for infrastructure barely scratches the surface when you’re importing the equivalent of a new major city every year. We have more temporary migrants than the population of South Australia and no plan to match infrastructure capacity to population growth. Social services are collapsing in plain sight.

They’re spending $330 billion on defence, but here’s the uncomfortable truth: 90% of our fuel is imported, we have only 50 days of fuel reserves, and we can't manufacture cars, tyres, medicines, or tin cans. Our food supply is vulnerable. Our ports are either foreign-owned or woefully under-defended. And just weeks ago, a foreign navy circled the Australian coast, barely making the news.

But don’t worry—they’ve got $36 million for an embassy in Kyiv and $17 million for more weapons to Ukraine. So much for sovereignty.

And yes, $3.8 million for pandas at Adelaide Zoo. Plus another $3.8 million later. That’s $7.6 million for foreign bears while Aussie veterans, farmers, and young families are left to fend for themselves.

You can’t make this up. But that’s the Albanese Government’s idea of “investment.”

This budget is a masterclass in what happens when a government stops believing in its own country. It’s globalism over nationalism, appearances over outcomes, quantity of growth over quality of life.

Australia doesn’t need more spin. It needs a complete political and economic reset.

If the Liberal National Coalition is to successfully sell itself to the Australian people in the upcoming election, then they need to outline a vision that contains the following:

An Australia-first energy policy: unleash coal, gas, and nuclear.

Sovereign manufacturing and fuel refining.

A pause and reset on mass immigration.

No more foreign aid or military adventurism.

A dollar that works for workers, not elites.

A government that builds for our own people—our families, our farmers, our future.

After all, we built this country. We’re not just going to sit back while they dismantle it.

