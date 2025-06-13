Dear friend,

What just happened in Iran wasn’t a surprise attack. It wasn’t a last-minute decision. It wasn’t even Israel acting alone.

It was a war plan written years ago — by men in suits, sitting in think tanks in Washington and New York. And yesterday, that plan was finally put into action.

Here’s the truth they don’t want you to know: this war was cooked up long before Trump ever became President — and it was designed to happen exactly this way.

Israel has executed a surprise assault on Iranian territory, demolishing nuclear installations and eliminating senior commanders.

Brookings’ 2009 paper Which Path to Persia? outlined using Israel as the proxy attacker so Washington could avoid copping the blame.

A 2009 Council on Foreign Relations memo set out the exact flight paths, bunker-buster ordnance and target list now playing out.

Dan Kovalik’s work details decades of CIA–Mossad sabotage, assassinations and planned false-flag ops designed to vilify Tehran.

Planned US–Iran talks under Trump were scuttled, keeping the war industry fuelled and pushing the region to the brink.

Let’s start with what just happened.

Israel launched a massive, unexpected strike on Iran. They hit nuclear facilities. They killed military generals. They struck deep inside Iranian territory — and now the whole region is on edge, ready to explode into full-blown war.

The media is acting shocked. But I’m not. You shouldn’t be either.

Why?

Because we have the documents. They told us this was coming. Years ago.

Exhibit A: The Brookings Institution.

The Brooking Institution is a fancy name for what’s basically a war-planning factory dressed up as a research centre. Back in 2009, Brookings published a report called Which Path to Persia?

It laid out exactly how to get the U.S. into a war with Iran — without looking like the bad guy.

Here’s the sickest part:

“The United States would encourage — and perhaps even assist — the Israelis in conducting the strikes… in the expectation that both international criticism and Iranian retaliation would be deflected away from the United States and onto Israel.”

Let that sink in.

They literally suggested using Israel to start the war, so America could stand back and say, “Wasn’t us!”

They even titled a chapter of this report: “Leave It to Bibi” — naming Netanyahu as the guy to light the match.

Exhibit B: The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

The Council on Foreign Relations is an another Deep State operation. Also in 2009, CFR published a “contingency memo” that laid out the whole military plan for an Israeli strike on Iran — step by step.

What routes the jets would fly (over Jordan and Iraq).

What bombs they’d use (the biggest bunker-busters in the U.S. arsenal).

Which Iranian sites to hit (Natanz, Arak, Esfahan).

And how Iran might respond (missiles, drones, threats to U.S. bases).

It’s like they had a time machine. Because those exact strikes just happened following the routes, likely using the bombs and hitting the sites that the CFR outlined.

Exhibit C: The Plot to Attack Iran by Dan Kovalik.

This one really blows the lid off.

US human rights lawyer and journalist Dan Kovalik, in his book The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran, shows how the CIA and Israel’s Mossad have been working together for decades — not just watching Iran, but actively sabotaging it. Killing scientists. Running cyberattacks. Feeding lies to the media to make Iran look like it’s always “six months away” from building a nuke.

He even reveals how they discussed false flag attacks — faking an Iranian strike to justify going to war. That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s documented strategy.

And here’s where President Trump comes in.

Unlike the warmongers who wrote these plans, Trump wasn’t looking to bomb Iran. He wanted to talk. Negotiate. Make a deal — like he did with North Korea.

In fact, peace talks with Iran were just days away.

But someone didn’t want peace. Someone wanted war.

So Israel went in — just like the Brookings script said — and lit the fuse.

Trump didn’t authorise it. He didn’t want it. But they gazumped him. They went around him. And now, the peace he was trying to build has been blown to bits.

This was never about Iran being a threat. It was about keeping the war machine fed.

Think tanks, defence contractors, foreign lobbies — they don’t profit from peace. They thrive on tension. On fear. On war.

And now, thanks to them, the world’s one step closer to the edge.

If you’ve never trusted the mainstream media, you’re right not to.

If you’ve ever suspected there’s a shadowy agenda behind every war, you’re not paranoid.

You’re paying attention.

Because the documents are real. The war was planned. And the bombs are falling — right on schedule.

Pray for Iran’s civilians.

Pray for the Israelis caught in the crossfire.

Pray for a President who still wants peace.

And pray that we wake up before it’s too late.

Because the war has started.

But the truth has just begun to spread.

