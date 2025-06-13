Nation First, by George Christensen

I think your article is probably a bit over the top. Iran a predominantly a Shia nation that has been waging war against the rest of Islam for centuries. When I lived there in the early 70’s it was a reasonably pleasant place to live and work under the Shah Pahlavi, albeit a totally corrupt government that brooked no decent. The Bazaarsnies funded the rise of the Mullahs in 1978 in the expectation of profit and Iran has been a basket case to the people ever since. Iran has been funding proxy wars for over 30 years now including Hamas which of course is a huge problem for Israel and since the Nov 7 atrocities retaliation has been on the cards. No doubt the documents you refer to are plans that where in place in the event of a situation that the western world find itself in, to say that the war was planned 15 years ago is probably over the top, my opinion would be that it was in place for events such as we have seen in the last 20 months or so. Hamas and Iran could have ended this war by handing back the hostages. They clearly don’t want to and anihilation of Israel is the end game for them. In m view the sooner the mad Mullahs are done away with the better we will all be.

Wow, that is a very interesting take on things. Thank you for sharing. I still think Israel are fighting for their very existence and this is part of Bible prophecy being fulfilled. There has to come a time when the Great Tribulation begins and the Man of Sin steps in to bring peace. Of course that will be after the Rapture of the church. I can see you are filling in the gaps and it makes sense

