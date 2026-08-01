Dear friend,

NOTE: This article was first published at ConfidentialDaily.com

If telling a politician who despises Australia’s heritage to go home is now unlawful discrimination, free speech in this country is in worse shape than most Australians realise.

Pauline Hanson has lost her appeal in the Federal Court. The judges upheld the earlier finding that she breached Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act when she told Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi to “pack your bags and p*ss off back to Pakistan”.

That is where we are now. Two politicians can have a political argument on a social media platform built for political discourse and, years later, judges are still picking through the words for what might be deemed offensive.

Pauline Hanson’s response to Mehreen Faruqi was blunt, but it should never have become a federal court case.

Section 18C gives the state dangerous power to decide which political insults are lawful.

Faruqi’s attachment to Pakistan receives respect while Australia’s British heritage remains fair game for contempt.

The major parties’ failure to defend free speech will likely drive more frustrated voters towards One Nation.

Australia must protect Faruqi’s right to insult its history and Hanson’s right to answer her.

The row began on the day Queen Elizabeth II died.

While millions of people across Australia and the Commonwealth were marking the passing of a woman who had been our Head of State for seventy years, Faruqi posted this on X:

“I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples.”

She was entitled to say it. Free speech includes the right to be offensive, graceless, and badly timed.

And badly timed it certainly was.

There is something particularly nasty about using the death of an elderly woman as an excuse to spit on the history of the country you now help govern. Faruqi could have made her argument the day before or the week after. She chose the day the Queen died.

That was the provocation.

Hanson replied in the way Hanson usually does, without a committee meeting, a focus group, or a tray of cucumber sandwiches:

“Your attitude appalls and disgusts me. When you immigrated to Australia you took every advantage of this country. You took citizenship, bought multiple homes, and a job in a parliament. It’s clear you’re not happy, so pack your bags and piss off back to Pakistan.”

It was cutting. It was personal. It was vintage Pauline Hanson. Some may say it was racist. Whatever it was, it should not be keeping our court system busy.

Anyone who has spent five minutes in an Australian pub has heard sharper exchanges over football, politics, unions, religion, and just about everything else. Most people roll their eyes, give as good as they get, and get on with their lives. They do not call in the lawyers.

Faruqi took a different view. So did the court system, thus far. The courts found that Hanson’s words were racist and seriously offensive, and that the familiar “go back to where you came from” line was aimed at Faruqi because of her race or national origin.

Plenty of Australians will read the exchange another way. Hanson did not pull Faruqi’s name from a hat and abuse her for being Pakistani. She was responding to a politician who had chosen the Queen’s death to attack the British Empire and Australia’s historical inheritance. That context matters.

Faruqi condemned the civilisation, institutions, and history that shaped modern Australia. Hanson’s answer, in blunt terms, was that a person who finds this country and its heritage so objectionable is free to live somewhere else... including where they come from.

People say ugly things in political arguments. That has always been true. The answer used to be a stronger argument, a sharper reply, or the common sense to ignore it. Now we have Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

The provision makes certain public acts unlawful where they are reasonably likely to “offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate” someone because of race, colour or national or ethnic origin.

“Offend” and “insult” are doing a lot of work there.

Politics is full of offence. Parliament itself would struggle to sit for a week if every insult became a federal case. The Greens have spent years describing Australians they disagree with as racists, bigots, climate vandals, extremists, and worse. That language rarely troubles the people who now celebrate Hanson’s court defeat.

The problem with Section 18C is simple enough. It allows the state to decide which insults are part of political debate and which ones are unlawful.

That is a dangerous power to hand to any government, court, or commission.

Australia already has laws dealing with threats, harassment, intimidation, and incitement. We do not need judges refereeing every nasty political exchange posted online at midnight.

The constitutional Section 44 issue makes the whole affair even more revealing.

Faruqi has been a vocal critic of the constitutional rule requiring federal parliamentarians to renounce foreign citizenship. She has spoken about the pain of giving up her Pakistani citizenship and described it as “severing off connections from my history”.

There is nothing wrong with feeling attached to the country of your birth. Some migrants do. They keep family ties, traditions, food, language, and memories. That is normal. But Australians are entitled to feel attached to their history too.

Faruqi wants her connection to Pakistan treated with care and respect. Yet she is happy to dismiss Australia’s British inheritance as little more than racism, theft, and empire.

Then, when Hanson tells her to return to the country she still speaks of with such emotional attachment, the federal anti-discrimination machinery grinds into action. You can see why people think the rules are crooked.

One form of national attachment is treated as personal, meaningful, and deserving of protection. The Australian attachment is treated as backward, embarrassing, and fair game for abuse.

That imbalance runs through much of modern politics. Australians are encouraged to celebrate every culture except their own. Migrants may speak proudly of where they came from, while anyone who speaks proudly of the country they came to is watched for signs of intolerance. It wears people down.

Tony Abbott promised to change Section 18C. He failed. A hostile Senate blocked reform, jellybacked Liberals lost their nerve and wet the bed, and the promise disappeared into the same Canberra cupboard where so many other commitments end up. The law stayed. So did the Human Rights Commission and the army of officials, lawyers, and activists whose working lives depend on finding offence wherever they look.

Hanson may still try to take the matter to the High Court. She should. But even if she wins there, the larger problem remains. Section 18C should never have been allowed to become a legal weapon in political disputes.

The political consequences may be more interesting than the legal ones. For decades, the major parties have treated Hanson as a contaminant. They attack her, exclude her, denounce her, and then act surprised when her support grows.

People do not vote for One Nation because they approve of every sentence Pauline Hanson has ever uttered. They vote for it because she says things the major parties are frightened to say, especially on immigration, national identity, and the steady erosion of basic freedoms.

The Liberals once claimed that ground. These days they apologise for ever standing on it.

There would be a lovely irony if this case helped push more voters towards One Nation. An attempt to punish Hanson’s speech could strengthen the party most likely to repeal Section 18C, cut the Human Rights Commission down to size, and end the federal anti-discrimination circus.

Australia should be a country where Faruqi can insult the monarchy, the British Empire, and the history of the nation that elected her. It should also be a country where Hanson can answer back without spending years in court.

After all, free speech was never supposed to be polite. It was just supposed to be free.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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