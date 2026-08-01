Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Senator Babet's avatar
Senator Babet
3d

Well said George. Well said.

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
3d

Personally, I find both comments not overly nice. But it's nothing worth taking to court, gosh no!! What a waste of money!

Australia is still part of the Commonwealth. And as part of becoming a member of Parliament, this oath or affirmation must be taken:

OATH:

"I,....., do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third, His heirs and successors according to law. SO HELP ME GOD!"

AFFIRMATION:

"I,....., do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third, His heirs and successors according to law."

(but obviously with Queen Elizabeth II in there back then)

So, Faruqi's comment is in direct contravention to her oath/affirmation. Hanson may indeed somehow have been found in breach of a section of law, but Faruqi ought to be kicked out of Parliament for her comment. Otherwise her oath/affirmation MEANS NOTHING.

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