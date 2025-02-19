Dear friend,

Australia is at a crossroads. A nation that once stood on the firm foundation of biblical truth now finds itself swayed by the tides of secularism, moral compromise, and government overreach. The silent pulpits of our churches have left a void—a void that has been eagerly filled by woke ideologies, media propaganda, and political correctness. But now, the time for silence is over. The time for courage is here.

On March 7-8, 2025, the most vital Christian event of the year is happening in Brisbane—the 8th annual Church And State Australian Summit. This is not just another conference; it is a call to arms for every believer who refuses to stand idly by while our culture crumbles.

For decades, pastors have been told to stay out of politics. Meanwhile, politicians have turned moral decay into law. We have seen our nation legalise the killing of the unborn, celebrate sin in the streets, and restrict the very freedoms that make us a free people. The media, Hollywood, and leftist elites are discipling Australians with anti-Christian values while too many churches remain complicit through their silence. That ends now.

This year’s theme—“Pulpits Aflame”—is a clarion call for pastors, leaders, and every believer to stand boldly, to speak truth fearlessly, and to challenge the status quo with the authority of God’s Word. Revival will not come without repentance, and repentance will not come without fearless preaching of righteousness.

Join an exceptional lineup of Christian leaders, thinkers, and warriors for the faith, including Robbie Katter MP, Senator Alex Antic, Pastor Andrew Sedra, Cindy McGarvie, and even former Prime Minister Tony Abbott at the prestigious Senders & Speakers Dinner. These are men and women who refuse to bow to the pressure of the world, who will equip you to engage the culture, disciple the nation, and take a stand for biblical truth.

The stakes are higher than ever. The enemy has not rested in his campaign to distort the truth, break down the family unit, and silence the Church. But this conference is where the remnant gathers, where warriors are equipped, and where a new generation of bold, unshakable Christians rises up.

Will you be there? Will you take your place in this historic movement?

Spread the word and invite fellow believers!

Don’t be silent. The time is now. Let’s set the pulpits of Australia aflame with righteousness once again!

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

