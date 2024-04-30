Rally against Digital ID
Nation First promotes the National Day of Protest against Digital ID taking place this coming Sunday.
This Sunday, rallies will take place all over the country against the Albanese Labor Government’s Digital ID scheme.
Just a few weeks ago, Labor passed the Digital ID Bill through the Senate without even allowing debate (‘guillotined’).
The Greens voted for this secrecy, and the laws were ultimately agreed to by the Teal ‘Independents’, Senator David Van, and Senator Jackie Lambie.
The Bill now has to go to the House of Representatives for a vote before it can become law.
That’s why we need to rally!
For those who are in Brisbane (or who can easily get there), I will be speaking at the rally in King George Square at 11am, this Sunday (5 May) alongside powerhouse Senator Malcolm Roberts as well as Daisy Cousens, Prof. James Allan, Dr John Humphreys and Jason Miles.
Along with Brisbane, rallies are being hosted in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Hobart, Darwin, Canberra, Adelaide, Cairns and Mackay:
Sydney: 12 noon, Speaker’s Corner in the Domain, The Domain - Phillip Precinct, Sydney
Melbourne: 11am, Parliament House, Spring Street, East Melbourne
Perth: 11am, Perth CBD
Hobart, 11am, Hobart CBD
Darwin: 11am, The Esplanade, Darwin
Canberra: 11am, Canberra CBD
Adelaide: 11am, the steps of Parliament House, North Terrace, Adelaide
Cairns: 10am, Freedom Park at the Cairns Esplanade (north of Muddy’s Playground), Cairns
Mackay: 11am, Bluewater Quay, Mackay
For more details on any of these events, phone 1300 857 466.
You can register and even volunteer for these rallies by going to the One Nation website’s Events section (found at https://www.onenation.org.au/events), clicking on the event you wish to attend, and then sending a RSVP.
