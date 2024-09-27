Dear friend,

Tomorrow, I will be speaking at a major rally in Sydney, being held in protest against the Albanese Labor Government’s so-called Combatting Misinformation & Disinformation Bill.

If you’re in Sydney or you can get to Sydney tomorrow, then I hope you will attend.

But if you can’t, fear not!

As subscribers to Nation First, I’m giving you a sneak peek of the backbone of the speech I will deliver at the rally tomorrow:

The government wants to control what you say, think, and believe through the so-called Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill .

They rushed the bill into Parliament without debate, hoping you wouldn’t notice, just like they did with the Digital ID Bill .

This bill will let the government decide what’s true, but you and I know that’s authoritarianism, and we cannot allow it to pass.

You have three days to go to www.savefreespeech.com.au and flood the Senate with submissions to stop this dangerous bill.

If we act together, we can protect free speech and stop this power grab. We will not be silenced.

They want to silence you.

They want to control what you say, what you believe, and what you think.

The so-called Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill is about controlling the truth.

And once the government controls the truth, they control you.

We are fighting this dangerous bill that will rip away your right to free speech.

This bill is about silencing you.

It gives the government the power to decide what you can and can’t say.

The foundation of free speech in Australia is under attack.

We will not stand for it!

The government claims they want to protect you from misinformation.

What they really want is control over what you believe.

They want to decide what’s true and what’s false.

That’s authoritarianism.

You and I can’t allow this bill to pass.

They’ve already tried to sneak this bill into Parliament without telling you.

It sat on a shelf for a year.

Then, out of nowhere, they dropped it at 9pm at night.

No discussion. No warning.

By the next morning, they were already moving it through Parliament.

Why the rush? Why the secrecy?

We know why: They don’t want us to fight back.

They want to rush it through before we can organise, before we can stop them.

That’s why we’re here.

They think you’re not paying attention.

They think you’ll just go along with it. They’re wrong.

They tried the same thing with the Digital ID Bill — they even gagged debate on that matter in the parliament — and they’re going to do it again. They are doing it again.

They don’t want you to speak up, they want you to obey.

Well, we’re not going to sit down.

We’re not going to be quiet.

I’m asking you right now—go to www.savefreespeech.com.au.

We have three days to flood the Senate with submissions.

Tell them you won’t be silenced.

Tell them you won’t let them control your thoughts.

Make your submission today.

They want you to believe it’s too late. It’s not.

We have time, but only if we act right now.

You have the power to stop this.

You and I can stop this.

This government isn’t protecting you. They’re protecting their own power.

They want Big Tech and bureaucrats deciding what’s “misinformation.”

Are we supposed to trust the same people who lie and manipulate us to tell us what the truth is? No! We don’t and we never will.

We have three days to stop them.

If you and I act together, we can stop them.

We can protect our free speech. But only if we act right now.

Go to www.savefreespeech.com.au and make your submission.

Stand for free speech. Stand for freedom.

They want to shut you down, but we won’t let them.

Together, we will win.

Together, we will protect free speech in Australia.

We will not be silenced.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

